Death Toll Continues To Mount In Raging Northern California Fire

The death toll in Northern California's Camp fire climbed higher on Tuesday as emergency responders found more bodies five days into the ongoing blaze.

The fire that ravaged the rural town of Paradise, California, has killed 48 people, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters late Tuesday. It has burned more than 8,800 structures, Cal Fire officials said.

The blaze is the deadliest and most destructive in recorded state history.

There are still over 200 people missing, leaving dozens anxious for news of their loved ones. Some 52,000 residents have been forced to evacuate.

Meanwhile, in Southern California's Ventura County, the deadly Woolsey fire has killed two people, burned down celebrities' homes and spurred the evacuation of the entire city of Malibu. It was 35 percent contained as of Tuesday. The Camp fire up north was 35 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said Tuesday.

"We are not fully out of the woods yet," Cal Fire officials told reporters Tuesday, noting the areas affected by the Camp fire were still "extraordinarily dry" and "quite ready for continued fire growth." A National Weather Service meteorologist noted that rains weren't expected to come to the area until Thanksgiving next week.