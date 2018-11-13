It's been, oh, less than six months since Doug Ford became Ontario premier, so it's only natural that there are already murmurs/jokes/rumours/mostly jokes that he'll eventually want to become prime minister, too.

But is it that wild of an idea?

On the third episode of "Backbenchers" 2: Electric Boogaloo — or just season two — we take a look at how the conversation around Ford has developed.

Is he helping the federal Conservatives on their eternal quest of socking it to the Liberals? You bet. Is he stealing some of Tory Leader Andrew Scheer's blue thunder? That's where things get interesting.

We speak to a Toronto councillor who worked with Ford for years and eventually wrote a book about him and his brother, the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford. Spoiler alert: He thinks we're due for a federal Ford fiesta.

