Having a social life during the winter months is tough. To go out, you have to bundle all the way up, make your way out into the cold, and then brave the weather and ride-share surge pricing for the luxury of sitting in an uncomfortable, overpriced bar blaring the worst songs from 2013.

But when you stay home, you can put on great music, light a scented candle, wear something comfortable, curl up in a cozy blanket, and eat and drink whatever you want.

If you aren't a winter homebody, it may be time to get your priorities straight. But in the meantime, if you're in the market for Christmas gift ideas, here are some gifts for her — provided she's somebody who (very sensibly) would rather stay home than go out.

1. Otter bookends

ModCloth

Price: $51

Where to buy it: ModCloth

A2. Gilded candles

Anthropologie

Price: $51-69

Where to buy it: Anthropologie

3. Lush "Season's Greetings" bath pack

Lush

Price: $17.95

Where to buy it: Lush

4. "A Star is Born" soundtrack vinyl LP

Amazon

Price: $39.99

Where to buy it: Amazon

5. Agathe Sorlet print

Agathe Sorlet

Price: $88

Where to buy it: Agathe Sorlet online shop

6. Barbie drinking wine bath mat

Society6

Price: $37

Where to buy it: Society6

7. Aquala bathtub caddy

Umbra

Price: $50

Where to buy it: Umbra

8. Sloth mug

Urban Outfitters

Price: $20

Where to buy it: Urban Outfitters

9. Concrete planter

Etsy

Price: $30

Where to buy it: Etsy

10. Lucia reed diffuser

VdeV

Price: $39.50

Where to buy it: VdeV

11. Shark slippers

ThinkGeek

Price: $40.00

Where to buy it: ThinkGeek

12. Cozy Ofelia throw

Ikea

Price: $34.99

Where to buy it: Ikea

13. For All Womankind poster

For All Womankind

Price: $55

Where to buy it: For All Womankind

14. Sunrise simulation alarm clock

Amazon

Price: $110

Where to buy it: Amazon

15. Mosaic blanket scarf

Aritzia

Price: $88

Where to buy it: Aritzia

13. "Just Kids" by Patti Smith, illustrated version

Indigo

Price: $44

Where to buy it: Indigo

14. Loose leaf camomile and citrus tea

credit

Price: $21.95

Where to buy it: Mighty Leaf

15. Fountain Tarot deck

Fountain tarot

Price: $37.10

Where to buy it: Amazon

16. "Matilda" tote bag

Out of Print

Price: $26.50

Where to buy it: Out of Print

17. "Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One" by Anita Lo

Amazon

Price: $31

Where to buy it: Amazon

18. Three-piece noodle set

Urban Outfitters

Price: $24

Where to buy it: Urban Outfitters

19. Colour chips notebook

MoMA

Price: $13

Where to buy it: MoMA Design Store

20. Cat wall clock

Society6

Price: $41.10

Where to buy it: Society6

20. "Satan is a Woman" sweatshirt

Philistine

Price: $70

Where to buy it: Philistine

21. Four-piece bar glass set

Drake General Store

Price: $35

Where to buy it: Drake General Store

22. Golden Girls Clue

ThinkGeek

Price: $39.75

Where to buy it: ThinkGeek

