Having a social life during the winter months is tough. To go out, you have to bundle all the way up, make your way out into the cold, and then brave the weather and ride-share surge pricing for the luxury of sitting in an uncomfortable, overpriced bar blaring the worst songs from 2013.
But when you stay home, you can put on great music, light a scented candle, wear something comfortable, curl up in a cozy blanket, and eat and drink whatever you want.
If you aren't a winter homebody, it may be time to get your priorities straight. But in the meantime, if you're in the market for Christmas gift ideas, here are some gifts for her — provided she's somebody who (very sensibly) would rather stay home than go out.
1. Otter bookends
Price: $51
Where to buy it: ModCloth
A2. Gilded candles
Price: $51-69
Where to buy it: Anthropologie
3. Lush "Season's Greetings" bath pack
Price: $17.95
Where to buy it: Lush
4. "A Star is Born" soundtrack vinyl LP
Price: $39.99
Where to buy it: Amazon
5. Agathe Sorlet print
Price: $88
Where to buy it: Agathe Sorlet online shop
6. Barbie drinking wine bath mat
Price: $37
Where to buy it: Society6
7. Aquala bathtub caddy
Price: $50
Where to buy it: Umbra
8. Sloth mug
Price: $20
Where to buy it: Urban Outfitters
9. Concrete planter
Price: $30
Where to buy it: Etsy
10. Lucia reed diffuser
Price: $39.50
Where to buy it: VdeV
11. Shark slippers
Price: $40.00
Where to buy it: ThinkGeek
12. Cozy Ofelia throw
Price: $34.99
Where to buy it: Ikea
13. For All Womankind poster
Price: $55
Where to buy it: For All Womankind
14. Sunrise simulation alarm clock
Price: $110
Where to buy it: Amazon
15. Mosaic blanket scarf
Price: $88
Where to buy it: Aritzia
13. "Just Kids" by Patti Smith, illustrated version
Price: $44
Where to buy it: Indigo
14. Loose leaf camomile and citrus tea
Price: $21.95
Where to buy it: Mighty Leaf
15. Fountain Tarot deck
Price: $37.10
Where to buy it: Amazon
16. "Matilda" tote bag
Price: $26.50
Where to buy it: Out of Print
17. "Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One" by Anita Lo
Price: $31
Where to buy it: Amazon
18. Three-piece noodle set
Price: $24
Where to buy it: Urban Outfitters
19. Colour chips notebook
Price: $13
Where to buy it: MoMA Design Store
20. Cat wall clock
Price: $41.10
Where to buy it: Society6
20. "Satan is a Woman" sweatshirt
Price: $70
Where to buy it: Philistine
21. Four-piece bar glass set
Price: $35
Where to buy it: Drake General Store
22. Golden Girls Clue
Price: $39.75
Where to buy it: ThinkGeek
