15 Must-Have Holiday Party Outfits That Are Fun, Flirty And Festive

The holidays are just around the corner. Whether you like it or not, that means 'tis the season for back-to-back holiday parties and gatherings. They happen every year, yet somehow we're never truly prepared for them, outfit wise.

To prevent you from stressful last-minute shopping, we've gathered a list of 15 must-have holiday party outfit ideas. From dresses to jumpsuits, pantsuits and rompers (because who says you have to wear a frock), we've got something for everyone!

1. Raegan Halo Neck Dress

Ever New

Whether you're hosting or attending a holiday get together, we promise this elegant satin teal dress will get guests talking. Pair with strappy heels and jewelled earrings to complete the look.

Buy it here: Ever New, $189.99

2. Plaid Velvet Pants

Zara

Got a soiree right after your nine-to-five? Don't sweat it. These funky, flowy plaid pants were made for all-day wear. Although these pants go well with a black satin top, we say go all the way plaid and make a statement with a matching blazer ($169) from Zara.

Buy it here:Zara, $99.90

3. Metallic Cropped Cami & Pants Set

Forever 21

If you are looking for the perfect outfit for spontaneous gatherings and/or New Year's Eve, this metallic set just may be what you need. Available in gold, rose gold and dark grey.

Buy it here:Forever 21, $55

4. Metallic Knit Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Le Chateau

Designed with a waist-nipping belt and halter neckline, this shimmery jumpsuit offers both comfort and edge. As part of Le Chateau's holiday collaboration with body-positive crusader Roxy Earle, this jumpsuit is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

Buy it here:Le Chateau, $139.95

5. Endless Rose, Lace Mock Neck Midi Dress

Shopbop

A romantic number, this burgundy lace dress features a beautiful tiered skirt and a modest mock neckline. This dress speaks for itself, so we suggest completing the look with nude strappy heels.

Buy it here: Shopbop, $172

6. Shimmer Houndstooth Pencil Skirt

Ann Taylor

Sometimes all you really need is a statement skirt. This fun houndstooth skirt is infused with a hint of shimmer, making it perfect for the holidays. Best of all, it's incredibly versatile. Go simple with a white turtleneck or don this matching elbow sleeve top ($96.50) to standout.

Buy it here: Ann Taylor, $123.50

7. Little Mistress Plus Sequin Velvet Midi Dress

ASOS

Curvy women might have fewer options when it comes to shopping, but the perfect holiday outfit does exist! This sophisticated dress by Little Mistress Plus hits all major holiday fashion points — and by that, we mean sequins and velvet.

Buy it here: ASOS, $120.00

8. Jumpsuit with Lace Yoke

H&M

For those short notice get togethers, you can never go wrong with an easy-to-wear, black jumpsuit. This lace-detailed jumpsuit features side pockets and a wide waist belt tie. Accessorize simply with a jewelled clutch and you're good to go.

But it here:H&M, $59.99

9. Motel Erin Sequin Kimono Sleeve Romper

Urban Outfitters

Sure, cocktail dresses are fun and all, but nothing beats the comfort and style of a flirty romper. This berry-coloured sequin romper features high-fashion kimono sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

Buy it here:Urban Outfitters, $123

10. Babaton, Macauley Blazer

Aritzia

This modern crepe blazer is available in 14 beautiful colours, but for the holidays, we're urging to you to pick Lillooet (a.k.a. bright red). To complete the look, pair the blazer with the matching Ezra Pant ($148).

Buy it here: Aritzia, $198

11. High Rise Metallic Paper Bag Short

Dynamite

Whoever said shorts aren't classy enough for cocktail hour clearly hasn't seen this metallic pair. With a paper-bag style, these printed shorts are just one of those pieces that are fit for any occasion, but especially the holidays. To elevate the entire look, pair the shorts with Dynamite's matching silky overpiece ($59.95).

Buy it here: Dynamite, $39.95

12. Riviera Maxi Dress

Guess

Show off your figure with this metallic dress. Designed with a plunging neckline and a sultry asymmetrical hem, this dress is perfect for any holiday function.

Buy it here: Guess, $138

13. Bow Cropped Jumpsuit

Mango

Proving less is more with this emerald-green cropped jumpsuit. This simple number will pair beautifully with gold bangles and point-toe heels.

Buy it here: Mango, $119.99

14. ABS by Allen Schwartz, Flared Leg Jumpsuit

RW&CO

Blow the guests away as you enter the party in this super chic flared-pant jumpsuit designed by American Contemporary brand ABS by Allen Swartz. It's great for the holidays, but also perfect for any other occasion.

Buy it here: RW&CO, $99.90

15. Lovers + Friends, Cole Mini Dress

Revolve

Looking for something festive and flirty? This mini dress is perfect for fancy holiday get togethers all the way up to New Year's Eve. Featuring rich velvet fabric throughout, puffy sleeves and figure-flattering ruching down the middle, this dress is the perfect combination of new and vintage.

But it here: Revolve, $195

