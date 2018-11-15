Canadian children of immigrants have a lot on their plates.

Our feelings about the cherished foods we've grown up eating can be complicated, in ways that our first-generation parents don't understand.

So who better to serve up these big food feelings than us? HuffPost Canada's new podcast mini-series, Born and Raised: Food, explores the many ways cuisine anchors the children of immigrants to their families and identities.

Hankering for a taste? You're in luck, we've got an early bird special: check out the video above.

Hosted by Angelyn Francis and reporter Al Donato, each episode of Born and Raised: Food explores immigrant food stories that share a common theme. You'll hear about serious beef over biryani, stinky tofu woes, a Chinese family restaurant feud, partying with injera, and much more.

HuffPost Canada A promotional image of HuffPost Canada podcast series Born and Raised: Food.

Based on the popular series that explores many facets of second-gen Canadian identity, all five episodes of "Born and Raised: Food" are coming your way soon. You can subscribe to "Born and Raised: Food" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and on many major podcast streaming service.