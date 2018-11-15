LIVING
11/15/2018 18:00 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

Born And Raised's New Podcast Is Serving Up Some Tasty Food Stories

If you grew up on your immigrant family's home cooking, you'll want to tune in.

Canadian children of immigrants have a lot on their plates.

Our feelings about the cherished foods we've grown up eating can be complicated, in ways that our first-generation parents don't understand.

So who better to serve up these big food feelings than us? HuffPost Canada's new podcast mini-series, Born and Raised: Food, explores the many ways cuisine anchors the children of immigrants to their families and identities.

Hankering for a taste? You're in luck, we've got an early bird special: check out the video above.

Hosted by Angelyn Francis and reporter Al Donato, each episode of Born and Raised: Food explores immigrant food stories that share a common theme. You'll hear about serious beef over biryani, stinky tofu woes, a Chinese family restaurant feud, partying with injera, and much more.

HuffPost Canada
A promotional image of HuffPost Canada podcast series Born and Raised: Food.

Based on the popular series that explores many facets of second-gen Canadian identity, all five episodes of "Born and Raised: Food" are coming your way soon. You can subscribe to "Born and Raised: Food" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and on many major podcast streaming service.

More from HuffPost Canada:


MORE: born and raised born raised podcast food Living podcast trailer second generation Canadians