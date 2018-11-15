If there's a man in your life who reads Harry Potter books every year, knows every subplot of "Game of Thrones" by heart, or is completely obsessed with the Marvel's Avengers universe, then you know you have a pop culture junkie on your hands.
But this wide variety of interests can make Christmas shopping for him a challenge. After all, there are limitless options for paraphernalia.
So to help you out, we scoured the internet for 20 of the best holiday gifts for pop culture nerds. These unique Christmas gift ideas for him will certainly impress.
Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts
Buy it here: Indigo, $19.99
Rick & Morty Plush Slippers
Buy it here: Hot Topic, $33
Pokemon Go Bookmark
Buy it here: Etsy, $36.88 each
A Game of Thrones Catan
Buy it here: Indigo, $119.95
Queer Eye Squad Tee
Buy it here: Society6, $27
Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press
Buy it here: EB Games, $49.99
Disney x Vans Ultrarange Rapidweld
Buy it here: Vans, $130
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $82
The Dead Kenny South Park Backpack
Buy it here: ThinkGeek, $35.50
Geek Parenting by Stephen H. Segal & Valya Dudycz Lupescu
Buy it here: Amazon, $15.26
Captain America cufflinks
Buy it here: Etsy, $29
Pac-Man Large Tin Tote
Buy it here: Amazon, $23.50
Iron Throne Toilet Decal
Buy it here: Etsy, $40.95+
Freddie Mercury Enamel Pin
Buy it here: Etsy, $15.04
Castlevania-Inspired Poster
Buy it here: Etsy, $30.05+
Chia Pet Bob Ross
Buy it here: Amazon, $53.03
Nike Adonis Creed
Buy it here: Nike, $32.86 (available soon)
Parks & Recreation Spoons
Buy it here: Etsy, $8.60 per spoon
Bob's Burgers Monopoly
Buy it here: EB Games, $29.99
Lord of the Rings Doormat
Buy it here: Amazon, $79.48