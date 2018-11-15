If there's a man in your life who reads Harry Potter books every year, knows every subplot of "Game of Thrones" by heart, or is completely obsessed with the Marvel's Avengers universe, then you know you have a pop culture junkie on your hands.

But this wide variety of interests can make Christmas shopping for him a challenge. After all, there are limitless options for paraphernalia.

WATCH: What to buy your partner depending on how long you've been together. Story continues below video.

So to help you out, we scoured the internet for 20 of the best holiday gifts for pop culture nerds. These unique Christmas gift ideas for him will certainly impress.

Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts

Chapters/Indigo

Buy it here: Indigo, $19.99

Rick & Morty Plush Slippers

Hot Topic

Buy it here: Hot Topic, $33

Pokemon Go Bookmark

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $36.88 each

A Game of Thrones Catan

Chapters/Indigo

Buy it here: Indigo, $119.95

Queer Eye Squad Tee

Society6

Buy it here: Society6, $27

Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press

ThinkGeek

Buy it here: EB Games, $49.99

Disney x Vans Ultrarange Rapidweld

Vans

Buy it here: Vans, $130

Sega Genesis Classic Game Console

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $82

The Dead Kenny South Park Backpack

ThinkGeek

Buy it here: ThinkGeek, $35.50

Geek Parenting by Stephen H. Segal & Valya Dudycz Lupescu

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $15.26

Captain America cufflinks

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $29

Pac-Man Large Tin Tote

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $23.50

Iron Throne Toilet Decal

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $40.95+

Freddie Mercury Enamel Pin

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $15.04

Castlevania-Inspired Poster

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $30.05+

Chia Pet Bob Ross

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $53.03

Nike Adonis Creed

Nike

Buy it here: Nike, $32.86 (available soon)

Parks & Recreation Spoons

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $8.60 per spoon

Bob's Burgers Monopoly

ThinkGeek

Buy it here: EB Games, $29.99

Lord of the Rings Doormat

Etsy

Buy it here: Amazon, $79.48