Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the Coquitlam RCMP is on a roll, issuing one of the most entertaining press release from the police, ever.

The media relations officer wants the public to know, in no uncertain terms, that if you do the crime, you'd butter be prepared to do the time.

According to the pun-filled release, titled Alleged butter thieves caught in the oven of justice, two Vancouver men are facing charges after allegedly shoplifting a shopping cart full of butter worth more than $1,400 from a Coquitlam, B.C. grocery store earlier this week.

Coquitlam RCMP/Screengrab Slow clap for Cpl. Michael McLaughlin

Cpl. McLaughlin, clearly having too much fun, notes that one of the alleged thieves has a bit of a reputation as a butter stealer.

He was a bit slippery to catch but you know what they say; butter late than never, McLaughlin quotes himself as saying.

More seriously, though, he notes that stealing such a quantity is "a little unusual," adding that grocery stealers tend to take items with a larger resale value, like cheese and meat.

"On the other hand, it's possible these suspects were choosing the wrong way to get a head start on their Christmas baking," he said, throwing down another pun.

Good for Cpl. McLaughlin. It's nice to see people having a bit of fun at their jobs. Hopefully he doesn't see too many more butter thefts, however; he doesn't want to spread himself too thin.

