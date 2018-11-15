Toronto police say a prestigious private school did not notify them about the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus as claimed by the school's principal.

Police say they launched an investigation into the alleged incident at St. Michael's College School on Wednesday after officers were contacted by the media.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, principal Greg Reeves said the school informed police on Monday of "two very serious incidents" that recently occurred on campus.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, however, says the school only contacted police to seek advice on how to deal with one incident that did not involve allegations of sexual assault.

De Kloet says police offered advice to the school and no further action was "taken or received."

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Students expelled over incidents

On Wednesday, police released few details but said the investigation involved the all-boys Catholic institution that teaches grades 7 through 12, and officers believe a video depicting an alleged assault has been circulating.

In a statement Wednesday night, police said investigators from the department's Child Exploitation Section have determined that the video "meets the definition of child pornography,'' and that anyone possessing a copy should delete it immediately.

"The nature of student conduct in each case is injurious to the moral tone of the school and the well-being of our students,'' the school wrote in a letter to parents. "The school has zero tolerance for such behaviour.''

Given police involvement, and respecting the privacy and confidentiality of all parties, the school will not be making any further comments at this time. St. Michael's College

The school had said it learned about the incidents on Monday and began an investigation that included informing police and meeting individually with the students involved and their parents.

"Swift and decisive disciplinary action has taken place, including expulsions,'' the school said in a separate statement posted to its website.

The school told parents it addressed the student body in a "formal assembly'' on Wednesday afternoon, and would talk to Grade 9 students who were participating in Take Our Kids to Work Day on Thursday.

"Given police involvement, and respecting the privacy and confidentiality of all parties, the school will not be making any further comments at this time,'' it said.

'Deeply disturbing'

A follow-up email to parents said additional support would be available for students who need it. The email from the director of student affairs said boys who need someone to talk to can approach any guidance counsellor.

The school is known for its athletic program. Alumni include hockey greats Frank Mahovlich, Dave Keon and Tim Horton. Track star and Olympic hopeful Justyn Knight also attended the school.

Provincial NDP lawmaker Jill Andrew, who represents the riding that includes St. Michael's College School, calls the reports of alleged sexual assault "deeply disturbing.

"Every student should be able to attend school in an environment where they are safe,'' Andrew said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"I join with my community of St. Paul's in saying that sexual violence has no place in our community.''