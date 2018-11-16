If your toy box has become a toy room, and that toy room has become an entire toy house, you might be looking for other gift options for your kids this holiday season.

And sure, you probably know that museum passes, swimming classes, and concert tickets all make great gifts, but it's still nice to wrap something up and put it under the tree (plus your relatives might be asking for a list of physical items to send their grand-babies).

So we got creative and rounded up the best non-toy presents we could find for kids. From cooking kits and kiddie cameras to actually the coolest backpack we have ever seen, your kids are sure to love any of these ideas.

1. Raddish Kit

Raddish

This subscription cooking club for kids (ages four to 14) lets kids and tweens indulge their culinary curiousity. A new kit arrives each month, and contains recipe guides, activity cards, collectible kitchen tools, dinnertime conversation starters, grocery lists, and a unique theme.

Where to get it:Raddish, from $26.60/month (plus $10 shipping)

2. 'The Elf Who Saved Christmas' personalized book

Wonderbly

Wonderbly, the same company that brought us the insanely popular personalized "The Little Boy/Girl Who Lost His/Her Name" books, just dropped a Christmas version about a plucky elf who saves the day. For ages 0-8.

Where to get it:Wonderbly, $34.99

3. Storabo rug

IKEA

It's a rug for their room, and it's also a play mat to let them practice driving their play cars and trains. For ages 18 months and up.

Where to get it:IKEA, $12.99

4. Original Waldorf Rocker Board

Bella Luna Toys

These boards encourage open-ended play and offer developmental benefits. One board can be a balance board, see-saw, balance beam, bridge, slide, or rocking cradle. Ages 1-6

Where to get it:Bella Luna Toys, $196.29

5. Moon nightlight

Etsy

Space-loving kids will adore this nightlight that turns their bedroom into the night sky. It has adjustable brightness, is handmade, and is both practical and fun. All ages.

Where to get it:Etsy, $131.57

6. Jetpack Backpack

Uncommon Goods

Shut up and take our money. Can you believe this adorable backpack? Kids can pretend they're jetting off to space on their way to school every single day. Ages 3+

Where to get it:Uncommon Goods, $65.87

7. Cineplex Holiday Gift Bundle

Cineplex

Take your favourite kids on a movie date (there are some great family movies coming out this season) with this gift card bundle, which is a $40 value that comes free with the purchase of a $50 gift card. The bundle includes four passes to any Family Favourites screening.

Where to get it:Cineplex, $50

Watch: My kids get way too many gifts. Story continues below video.

8. Sleepover kit

Amazon

Start with an adorable kid's sleeping bag, like this one from Melissa & Doug, and throw in a few essentials like a toiletry kit, flashlight, backpack, and coupon for a trip to grandma's (who's this gift for, again?)

Where to get it:Amazon, $38.99

9. Wooden jewelry box (decorate your own)

Indigo

Kids can decorate their own jewelry box with gems, stickers, and glittery glue. And inside, they can store all their treasures. Ages 4-7.

Where to get it:Indigo, $14.95

10. Birdfeeder kit

Walmart

Setting up a birdfeeder where kids can see it can be a lot of fun for little ones. Older kids can try making their own with this kit, and logging what they see in a wildlife tracker (sold separately). Ages 5+.

Where to get it:Walmart, $29.87

11. Balance blades

Canadian Tire

A gift that gets kids outside for fun family activities is always a great idea, and balance blades can help little kids learn to skate faster and sooner. Sizes Y8 to Y11 or Y12 to J2.

Where to get it:Canadian Tire, $79.99

12. Singer EZ Stitch sewing machine

Amazon

Teach your little one to sew with this starter sewing machine (with a needle guard). This kid-friendly machine is battery operated, and comes with three spools of thread, measuring tape, plastic needle, and needle threader. Ages 8+

Where to get it:Amazon, $41.97

13. Kidizoom Action Cam 180

Toys R Us

Give kids their first camera (so they'll stop playing with yours) and let them record their own adventures. This VTech camera is all-weather, water-resistant, has fast and slow motion, and can be mounted to a bike. Ages 4+

Where to get it:Toys R Us, $49.97

14. World Map Colouring Tablecloth

Uncommon Goods

Learn about the wonders of the world right at the dinner table with this fun and fact-filled hand-drawn tablecloth that kids can colour themselves. Comes with 10 washable markers so kids can colour it again and again. Ages 3+

Where to get it:Uncommon Goods, $39.52

15. Skip Hop Zoo Winter Mealtime gift set: bear

Well.ca

This festive dish set will get kids excited to come in from playing in the snow for a warm snack. It's also dishwasher safe. Ages 6 months +

Where to get it:Well.ca, $29.98