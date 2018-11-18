Listen to "Born And Raised" on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

The children of immigrants are serving up culture on a plate in a new Canadian podcast series.

"Where are you really from?" is a loaded question for Canadian-born children of immigrants. Part reflection, part storytelling, the "Born And Raised" podcast digs into our experiences and connections with identity, family, and culture.

HuffPost Canada Owned

In "Born And Raised: Food," host Angelyn Francis and reporter Al Donato take us through the childhood kitchens and family restaurants that second-generation Canadians called home, to discover the unique ways they negotiate their identities through what they eat.

Episode 1: That One Dish

HuffPost Canada Owned From left to right: Amir Ahmed, Paul Taylor, Kumari Giles speak about their favourite cultural dishes.

We all have favourite foods, but there's always "that one dish" that transports us into childhood memories, reminds us of people we care about, and can play a role in fostering who we are.

Guests

Amir Ahmed, technical writer

Carine Abouseif, editor

Kumari Giles, artist

Paul Taylor, FoodShare Toronto executive director

Episode 2: The Family Restaurant

HuffPost Canada From left to right: caterToronto founder Vanessa Ling Yu, Tuk Tuk Canteen co-owner Mike Tan, Black Foodie founder Eden Hagos.

Restaurants have helped many immigrant families make a living in Canada. Parents work long hours in the kitchen and on the floor serving tables so their children can have better opportunities. We investigate what happens when the kids want to get into the food biz themselves.

Guests

Vanessa Ling Yu, caterToronto founder

Eden Hagos, Black Foodie founder

Mike Tan, Tuk Tuk Canteen chef and co-owner

Featuring an appearance by Salima Jivraj, Halal Foodie founder

More from this episode: transcript, show notes and photos

Hosts: Angelyn Francis, Al Donato

Producers: Stephanie Werner, Al Donato

Executive producers: Lisa Yeung, Andree Lau

HuffPost Canada's "Born And Raised" is an ongoing series featuring the stories and perspectives of second-generation Canadians. Want to join the conversation? Email us at bornandraised@huffpost.com

