The children of immigrants are serving up culture on a plate in a new Canadian podcast series.
"Where are you really from?" is a loaded question for Canadian-born children of immigrants. Part reflection, part storytelling, the "Born And Raised" podcast digs into our experiences and connections with identity, family, and culture.
In "Born And Raised: Food," host Angelyn Francis and reporter Al Donato take us through the childhood kitchens and family restaurants that second-generation Canadians called home, to discover the unique ways they negotiate their identities through what they eat.
Episode 1: That One Dish
We all have favourite foods, but there's always "that one dish" that transports us into childhood memories, reminds us of people we care about, and can play a role in fostering who we are.
- Amir Ahmed, technical writer
- Carine Abouseif, editor
- Kumari Giles, artist
- Paul Taylor, FoodShare Toronto executive director
Episode 2: The Family Restaurant
Restaurants have helped many immigrant families make a living in Canada. Parents work long hours in the kitchen and on the floor serving tables so their children can have better opportunities. We investigate what happens when the kids want to get into the food biz themselves.
- Vanessa Ling Yu, caterToronto founder
- Eden Hagos, Black Foodie founder
- Mike Tan, Tuk Tuk Canteen chef and co-owner
- Featuring an appearance by Salima Jivraj, Halal Foodie founder
Hosts: Angelyn Francis, Al Donato
Producers: Stephanie Werner, Al Donato
Executive producers: Lisa Yeung, Andree Lau
About Born And Raised:
HuffPost Canada's "Born And Raised" is an ongoing series featuring the stories and perspectives of second-generation Canadians. Want to join the conversation? Email us at bornandraised@huffpost.com
