Sure, your boo is getting the best gift this holiday season: you. But your partner might be hoping for a little added bonus by way of well, a gift gift. Luckily for you, we've adulted a bit on your behalf to roundup some choice presents for your joint pleasure, or the pleasure of other couples you have on your list.
Below are some options.
1. For the forever-adventure seeking couple: Personalized Adventure Fund Shadowbox
Price: $44.95+
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
2. For the couple who has run out of date night ideas: Tiny Box of Date Night
Price: $25.15
Where to get it: Etsy.com
3. For dynamic dancing duos: Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $249
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
4. For the Canuck canoodlers: Iconic Canadian magnets
Price: $12.99
Where to get it: Main & Local
5. For the selfie-obsessed SOs: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Price: $93
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
6. For the selfie-obsessed SOs who want to print those babies out: Polaroid Zip Mobile Photo Printer
Price: $119
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
7. For the selfie-obsessed SOs who want to see those babies all day e'ery around them: Glo LED Display Frame
Price: $20-$25
Where to get it: Umbra
8. For the fancy drinkers: Cathy's Concepts Moscow Mule Copper Mug with Polishing Cloth
Price: $58.70
Where to get it: Amazon
9. For the binge-loving boos: Toshiba Fire TV with voice care of Alexa
Price: $329.99/$55/month
Where to get it: Best Buy
10. For the baes who spend their days in their undies: Meundies (get a pair delivered to your door once a month!)
Price: $78/$62 for members
Where to get it: Meundies.com
More from HuffPost Canada:
11. For the enviro-conscious cuddlers with some extra coin to spare: The Siempre Recycled Blanket
Price: $364.17
Where to get it: Blacksaw
12. For the cuffing-season cuddlers who require a lil extra cozy: Roots cabin onesies
Price: $128
Where to get it: Roots
13. For the LDR couple who want to feel more in sync: Long Distance Friendship Lamp
Price: $112.53 - $225.07
Where to get it: Uncommongoods.com
14. For the camping couple: Beavertail camping cups
Price: $15
Where to get it: Beavertails
15. For the subtle couple who wants to not give a f*ck and listen to audio books together forever: an audible.com membership
Price: $15
Where to get it: Audible.com
16. For the couple who's always trying to get in the mood: Hue Play Light Bar double pack
Price: $169.99
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
17. For the beloved tree-hugging, socially conscious couple: A goat! Or any one of Plan International's Gifts of Hope.
Price: $75
Where to get it: Plan Canada
18. For the pet-owning partners: A personalized, custom storybook with your four-legged bestie starring in the story.
Price: $39.99
Where to get it: Petlandia.com
19. For lovers of the snooze-button: Somneo Sleep and Wake-Up Light
Price: $219.99
Where to get it: Philips.ca
20. For the meme-loving couple who entertains: What Do You Meme? Party Game
Price: $29.97
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
21. For the couple who wants to get to know each other even better (for better or for worse): Ask Deep Questions - Digital Download
Price: $35
Where to get it: Jankeck.com
22. For the meat-eschewing couple: 24 Day Vegan Advent Calendar
Price: $39
Where to get it: Squish
Also on HuffPost: