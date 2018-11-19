Sure, your boo is getting the best gift this holiday season: you. But your partner might be hoping for a little added bonus by way of well, a gift gift. Luckily for you, we've adulted a bit on your behalf to roundup some choice presents for your joint pleasure, or the pleasure of other couples you have on your list.

Below are some options.

1. For the forever-adventure seeking couple: Personalized Adventure Fund Shadowbox

Amazon

Price: $44.95+

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

2. For the couple who has run out of date night ideas: Tiny Box of Date Night

ETSY

Price: $25.15

Where to get it: Etsy.com

3. For dynamic dancing duos: Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Price: $249

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

4. For the Canuck canoodlers: Iconic Canadian magnets

Main and Local

Price: $12.99

Where to get it: Main & Local

5. For the selfie-obsessed SOs: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Urban Outfitters

Price: $93

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

6. For the selfie-obsessed SOs who want to print those babies out: Polaroid Zip Mobile Photo Printer

Urban Outfitters

Price: $119

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

7. For the selfie-obsessed SOs who want to see those babies all day e'ery around them: Glo LED Display Frame

Umbra

Price: $20-$25

Where to get it: Umbra

8. For the fancy drinkers: Cathy's Concepts Moscow Mule Copper Mug with Polishing Cloth

Amazon

Price: $58.70

Where to get it: Amazon

9. For the binge-loving boos: Toshiba Fire TV with voice care of Alexa

Best Buy Best Buy's Fireside TV

Price: $329.99/$55/month

Where to get it: Best Buy

10. For the baes who spend their days in their undies: Meundies (get a pair delivered to your door once a month!)

Meundies

Price: $78/$62 for members

Where to get it: Meundies.com

11. For the enviro-conscious cuddlers with some extra coin to spare: The Siempre Recycled Blanket

Blacksaw

Price: $364.17

Where to get it: Blacksaw

12. For the cuffing-season cuddlers who require a lil extra cozy: Roots cabin onesies

Roots

Price: $128

Where to get it: Roots

13. For the LDR couple who want to feel more in sync: Long Distance Friendship Lamp

Uncommon Goods

Price: $112.53 - $225.07

Where to get it: Uncommongoods.com

14. For the camping couple: Beavertail camping cups

Beavertails

Price: $15

Where to get it: Beavertails

15. For the subtle couple who wants to not give a f*ck and listen to audio books together forever: an audible.com membership

Audible

Price: $15

Where to get it: Audible.com

16. For the couple who's always trying to get in the mood: Hue Play Light Bar double pack

Amazon

Price: $169.99

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

17. For the beloved tree-hugging, socially conscious couple: A goat! Or any one of Plan International's Gifts of Hope.

Planned Parenthood

Price: $75

Where to get it: Plan Canada

18. For the pet-owning partners: A personalized, custom storybook with your four-legged bestie starring in the story.

Petlandia

Price: $39.99

Where to get it: Petlandia.com

19. For lovers of the snooze-button: Somneo Sleep and Wake-Up Light

Philips

Price: $219.99

Where to get it: Philips.ca

20. For the meme-loving couple who entertains: What Do You Meme? Party Game

Amazon

Price: $29.97

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

21. For the couple who wants to get to know each other even better (for better or for worse): Ask Deep Questions - Digital Download

Jan Keck

Price: $35

Where to get it: Jankeck.com

22. For the meat-eschewing couple: 24 Day Vegan Advent Calendar

Squish

Price: $39

Where to get it: Squish

Also on HuffPost: