For many of Canada's amateur curlers, there's nothing like gathering for a couple cold ones before hitting the ice.

But a group of elite-level curlers found themselves kicked out of an Alberta bonspiel over the weekend for doing just that.

Olympic gold medallist Ryan Fry, along with teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby, were removed from the Red Deer Curling Classic at the Pidherney Curling Centre on Sunday after they got totally wasted and were causing a ruckus both on and off the ice, CBC News reports.

HuffPost Canada Ryan Fry, seen here in a file photo from 2015, has apologized for his behaviour after his team was ejected from a Red Deer bonspiel for what organizers call unsportsmanlike behaviour resulting from public drunkenness.

The team was removed from the tournament in the middle of their fourth game, after playing just one end of their 12:30 p.m. draw.

Koe told Cabin Sports that the ban was based on Fry's actions.

"He was a little loud and disrespectful. Things got out of control," he said, commenting on reports of broken brooms, swearing, and damage to other teams' personal property in the dressing rooms.

"We did not fight the decision. We talked to the club yesterday — each of us went and talked to them personally — and we are all good with them now."

The World Curling Tour, which oversees the event, announced on Twitter that the team had been removed for unsportsmanlike behaviour and forced to forfeit their last game.

The team of Jamie Koe, Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby has been ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic due to unsportsmanlike behaviour, forfeiting their remaining game. #curling#wcthttps://t.co/DmrezFmzwq — World Curling Tour (@worldcurltour) November 18, 2018

A sign, posted in the rink by the tournament committee, acknowledged the ban:

In an interview with CBC Sports, Fry admitted his behaviour was "truly disrespectful and embarrassing" and said the committee was right to ban the team from play.

"I allowed myself to lose control and I offended people with my actions. I wish nothing more than to apologize to everyone individually," he continued.

Teammate Schille, however, appeared to have little remorse for his actions, posting angrily on Twitter that the team was removed "for funding the bar."

Red Deer classic, a spiel that lets Bottcher buy a team out of the event to play and kicks another out for funding the bar! #Gon — Chris Schille (@cschille) November 18, 2018

Thurber told rdnewsNOW that Schille "probably regrets posting that tweet," and that Schille has since texted him and apologized for the team's actions.

According to the Red Deer Advocate, a Twitter account for Koe's team posted a picture of the foursome sitting at a table Sunday morning with eight beer bottles and the caption "#TeamCorona2.0." The tweet has since been deleted.

Thurber said the committee is still deciding if the team will be allowed back for next year's event.

Also on HuffPost: