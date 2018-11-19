Great style is bigger and broader than just your sartorial choices. It encompasses how you carry yourself and choose to live every day. If you've ever come across that person who seems to have everything together, you know what we mean.

When it comes to building your own confidence, little changes can make a world of difference. And guess what, it's not as hard as you might think to live a sharper, sleeker life. That's why we've partnered with Toyota Prius Prime to bring you a list of six simple ways to exude effortless style across the board.

Wake up earlier

This is probably the easiest and most immediate action you can take to turn your life from chaotic to calm. The world's most successful people wake up early and start getting stuff done while everyone else is still pushing snooze. Take this extra time to make a healthy breakfast, meditate or workout. Don't worry, your body will eventually adjust to an earlier wake-up call.

Remove unnecessary distractions

It's easy to get weighed down by tasks, so look for things that help declutter and simplify your life. Your car is no exception. The Toyota Prius Prime, for example, has an available Qi Wireless Charging feature, so you can forget those dash-cluttering cables at home for good. For an added cool factor, there's an available 11.6-inch HD touchscreen that's built with smart phone logic, allowing you to swipe through different settings and controls, all while still keeping things like navigation on the screen.

Remember the details

Even if you don't have the budget for a full-closet makeover, you can still look effortlessly sleek. Some of the best dressed people stick to a basic uniform and then punch it up with signature accessories. Think about the small details you can add, like an artful jacket lining, one-of-a-kind necklace or sharply rolled cuff.

Streamline your wardrobe

Effortless style means investing in key pieces, shopping strategically and ensuring clothes fit right. Consider quality basics, like sharp blazers and tailored jeans, that highlight your best assets. Neutral colours and classic silhouettes tend to play well with anything in your closet. Once you've got your wardrobe down, you can apply that same quality-control logic to every purchase, from your signature scent to a plug-in hybrid car.

Make time to give back

Have you ever noticed how good you feel after helping someone out? Guess what, those feel-good vibes show. An esteemable act is something you do for others that ends up building your self-worth and confidence along the way. They come in all shapes and sizes, so find a cause that speaks to you. Whether that's volunteering your time to help out with a charity or providing emotional support to a person in need, it's possible you'll get just as much out of the act as the people or cause you're championing.

Clean as you go

A clean space can make you feel like a new person and studies have shown a direct correlation to productivity. For most of us, cleaning is a monumental pain — but not if you clean as you go! Don't wait for your mess to turn into a beast. Save time and effort by washing that bowl as soon as you finish eating or wiping the bathroom counter right after you wash up.

