These Winter Parkas Will Keep You Warm Without Breaking The Bank

"Game of Thrones" may not be coming back until April 2019, but that hasn't stopped winter from beating down the door.

Snow squalls and -20-degree temperatures are just a regular day in the neighbourhood for Canadians, which is why parkas are so necessary. Unfortunately, this essential item has grown exorbitantly expensive (ahem, Canada Goose) with the average price of a parka starting at $500.

For most people, $500 is a huge investment or just completely out of the question. Fortunately, there are still some great options that don't cost a fortune. Brands like Frank And Oak, for instance, introduced a line of parkas this year that are reasonably priced, high quality and environmentally friendly.

In fact, if you dig really deep (as we have), you'll find quite a few hidden gems that hit all the right marks, from warmth to quality to style. So here are 15 winter parkas that won't break the bank.

1. The Hygge Oversized Cocoon Coat

Frank And Oak

This lightweight parka from Frank And Oak is first and foremost warm. At under $400, it's also unusually affordable for a winter parka. If you're also in the market for something environmentally friendly, Frank And Oak also uses 3M featherless recycled insulation in lieu of down.

Get it here:Frank And Oak, $349 (Note: The website is in U.S. currency, however Frank And Oak confirmed to HuffPost Canada that the price is the same in Canadian dollars.)

2. N-2B Impact Faux Fur Trim Parka

Nordstrom

If you're looking for a bomber style parka, Alpha Industries has this rugged army green option that will make you feel like you're in the Air Force. For $250, you'll be getting a winter coat that's sturdy, functional and stylish.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $149.90 (on sale from $250)

3. Original Long Puffer Coat

Hunter

It's easy to just settle on a basic black parka, but Hunter has never been one to follow the crowd. Their Original Long Puffer Coat comes in a whimsical colour block design with an owl print pattern.

Get it here: Hunter, $355

4. Puma x Atelier New Regime

Atelier New Regime

Sometimes you just don't want to be subtle. That's where this motorsport-inspired winter parka comes in. The bold print and colour blocking is sure to stand out during the dreary winter months, and the padded thermal insulation will keep you snug as a bug.

Get it here: Atelier New Regime, $349.95

5. Contemporaine Large Hood Down Jacket

Simons

It seems that parkas come exclusively in muted tones like black, grey and navy. So it's a nice surprise when you come across a warm, functional parka in a cheerful summery colour. That's why we're loving this Contemporaine Large Hood Down Jacket that comes in a mood-boosting bright blue and yellow.

Get it here: Simons, $199.95 (on sale from $275)

6. Sun Valley Down Duffle Coat

Eddie Bauer

Extreme cold is no match for Eddie Bauer's extra-long duffle coat. It's rare to find a floor-length parka for less than $1,000, but Eddie Bauer comes through with a parka that meets all the criteria, including price point, performance, ethics and style. The coat is also size-inclusive, offering regular fit, petite, tall and plus-size options.

Get it here: Eddie Bauer, $379-399

7. Michael Kors Puffer Jacket

Nordstrom Rack

You have to hurry to snag discounted designer goodies from Nordstrom Rack, like this Michael Kors parka. For $100, you can shine bright like a ruby red diamond while saving a little money.

Get it here:Nordstrom Rack, $99.97 (on sale from $240)

8. Columbia Icelandite Parka

Sport Chek

Wear white way past Labour Day with Columbia's Icelandite Parka. The lining utilizes Omni-Heat thermal reflective technology that traps and holds body heat. And if white isn't your thing, the coat also comes in seven other colours.

Get it here: Sport Chek, $319.99

9. Chateau Parka

J. Crew

Not everyday will be -30 degrees, and for those marginally warm winter days the Chateau Parka courtesy of J. Crew will keep you more than toasty. Unlike your standard parka, this one will actually make you feel stylish with a removable faux fur hood and an array of summery colour options.

Get it here: J. Crew, $467

10. Seamless Down Long Coat

Uniqlo

Uniqlo is renowned for offering affordable basics that you won't look back on in shame. Their Seamless Down Long Coat is as classic as a parka can get and is available in four neutral colours.

Get it here:Uniqlo, $249.90

11. Elongated Puffer Jacket

The Gap

With a stylish cinched waist, bright colour options and a chevron quilted weave, you might think this puffer values style over performance. That's where you're wrong. The Gap's puffer jacket is filled with recycled fill to keep you warm during all your cold weather adventures.

Get it here: The Gap, $214.95

12. Katie Jacket

Lole

Lole's Katie jacket is a must-have if you're planning loads of winter activities. The extremely lightweight jacket won't weigh you down and is water and wind repellent. If you're not keen on wearing black all winter, the Katie jacket is available in four additional colours, like this Riverstone grey.

Get it here: Lole, $460

13. Noize Coco Faux Fur-Trimmed Long Jacket

Hudson's Bay

If you want the look and feel of a Mackage parka without the real fur and hefty price tag, Noize is stocking a similar style with a sweetheart shaped hood and faux fur lining. Noize's polar fleece lining adds an extra layer of protection against the cold, too.

Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $269

14. The North Face Arctic II Winter Jacket

Sail

For the harshest winter days, the North Face Arctic II Winter Jacket is your best bet under $500. There are countless features to keep you warm, including internal fleece cuffs, a seam-sealed DryVent shell and a tall stand collar to keep the wind out of your face.

Get it here: Sail, $399.99

15. Metallic Frost-Free Down & Feathers Puffer

Old Navy

Old Navy is your one stop shop for affordable parkas under $100. If you're on a tight budget but still want a warm, stylish parka, this rose gold puffer ought to do the trick.

Get it here: Old Navy, $99.94

Bonus: Down-Filled Parka

Abercrombie & Fitch

The first thing you'll notice with this parka is the quilted detail that differentiates it from a sea of plain black coats. From a functionality standpoint, this coat doesn't miss a beat with a wind- and water-resistant exterior, duck-filled down and four handy pockets at your disposal. It even comes in a festive plaid pattern if solid colours are stifling your creative spirit.

Get it here: Abercrombie & Fitch, $110 (on sale from $220)