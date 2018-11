LIVING

Nov. 20 Is Transgender Day Of Remembrance. Here's What That Means.

November 20 marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, an international event commemorating people killed due to anti-trans violence. In the last year, 369 trans or non-binary people have been killed globally. And it's a Canadian problem too: 74 per cent of trans youth in Canada have been harassed at school, and 37 per cent have experienced physical violence.