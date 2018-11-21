With limited-edition products and cult favourites bundled at amazing prices, it's no wonder the holiday season is the best time to stock up on all things beauty.

While you're out shopping for the ones on your list, we say scroll through our roundup of the year's 10 best beauty holiday gift sets and make a wish list of your own. From makeup to skincare, there are plenty of options to suit your beauty needs.

1. Kat Von D Trooper Black Eyeliner Obsession

Sephora

Well known for their high-pigment, long-wear liquid eyeliners, the brand has released a once-in-a-lifetime vault of bestselling liquid liners. The limited-edition set includes the cult favourites Tattoo Liner and Ink Liner, and newest additions Lash Liner, Dagger Tattoo Liner and Ink Well Liner — all in the shade Trooper Black.

Buy it here: Sephora, $110

2. Lano Coconutter Cracker

Sephora

A great gift to help tackle cracked lips and dry hands, this tropical scented duo includes Lano's famous 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Coconutter and lanolin-rich, nourishing Coconutter Hand Cream Intense.

Buy it here:Sephora, $25

3. NYX Whipped Wonderland Soft Matte Metallic Lip Cream Set

NYX Cosmetics

As part of NYX's limited-edition Sugar Trip Collection, this cupcake-shaped set is the ultimate treat for those who love metallic lipsticks. This set includes 12 new and exclusive pearly shades that offer luxe, matte or metallic finishes.

Buy it here:NYX Cosmetics, $35

4. Quo Blending Sponge Blockbuster

Shoppers Drug Mart

Makeup sponges: you can never have too many of them. This set includes 12 of Quo's bestselling makeup blending sponges, which make the perfect no-fail gift for any makeup enthusiast (or yourself).

Buy it here:Shoppers Drug Mart, $50

5. Laura Mercier Nights Out Eye Shadow Palette

Sephora

This eyeshadow set was designed for the beauty fanatic who loves putting a modern twist to elegant, classic looks. The limited-edition palette features versatile shimmery and matte colours, in a range of warm and cool tones.

Buy it here:Sephora, $65

6. Tatcha Skincare For Makeup Lovers Obento Box

Sephora

A real beauty lover knows that makeup will only look as good as the quality of your skin. Designed for true makeup fans, this box includes a four-piece set of formulas designed to tackle dullness, texture, fine lines and more. Tatcha is best known for their luxurious, Japanese ingredient-packed skincare products to help restore skin's natural glow.

Buy it here:Sephora, $80

7. Bareminerals Supernova Space Glossary

Sephora

Designed for the ultimate makeup enthusiast, this set is packed with everything you need to create a full-glam holiday look. Containing a 12-piece, full-size collection of Bareminerals' bestselling products, we promise this gift will not disappoint.

Buy it here: Sephora, $99

8. Smashbox Holidaze: Artist Brush Set

Shoppers Drug Mart

This limited-edition set features five high-quality essential makeup brushes — foundation, fan, contour shadow, shadow intensifier and angle brush — made with beautiful kaleidoscope handles. This Artist Brush Set is an ideal gift for makeup newbies and comes in a chic envelope-style bag.

Buy it here:Shoppers Drug Mart, $49

9. Fresh Mask for Miles Set

Sephora

Perfect for you and/or the wannabe jet-setter in your life, this set of travel-size face masks will definitely help to restore the health of tired or dull skin. The best part is that these masks work well with all skin types, whether you have oily, combination, or dry and sensitive skin.

Buy it here:Sephora, $94

10. MAC Mini Glitter & Pigments: Gold

MAC Cosmetics

If there's any time to rock glitter, it's the holidays. This set features two glitters and pigments to help create infinite makeup looks. Whether you're into pinks or gold, this is the must-have glitter set to get your hands on this season.

Buy it here: MAC Cosmetics, $35.50

Also on HuffPost: