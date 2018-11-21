oYes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exercises in capitalist excess. But let's be honest: most of us love a deal, and with just over a month before Christmas, we all appreciate anything that can help out our wallets.
So without further ado, here's our roundup of the best Black Friday deals available in Canada. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this list with new deals, and many retailers are changing their offers by the day. Because we know many Canadian customers prefer to shop local this year, we've added a maple leaf to indicate the retailers based here. Happy shopping.
Clothing
Addition Elle 🍁
- Deal: Pre-Black Friday sales on all week are posted every day this week. On Wed. Nov. 21, the deal is 50 per cent off sleepwear.
- The Black Friday weekend sale is 40 per cent off everything. The company plans to announce a Cyber Monday deal as well.
- Dates: Nov. 23 - 25
- Best deals: Ashley Graham lace and stripe bra, down from $65 to $39
- Free shipping? On orders over $120
Aritzia 🍁
Banana Republic
- Deal: Pre-Black Friday sale involves 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend.
- Dates: On now until Nov. 22 (pre-BF)
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
The Bay 🍁
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off Topshop, up to 50 per cent off Vero Moda, Misguided, DKNY and Dex, up to 40 per cent off Calvin Klein, Dockers and women's Levi's. Up to 35 per cent off men's Levi's and J. Crew Mercantile, and 15 per cent off Ugg and Hunter Boots.
- On Black Friday, the first 200 people in each store at 7:00 a.m. get a $20 gift card. On Cyber Monday, shoppers will get $25 off an order of $175 or more.
- Promo code: CYBER (for Cyber Monday deals)
- Dates: Nov. 23 - 26
- Free shipping? Yes
Dynamite 🍁
- Deal: 40 per cent off everything (except clearance items)
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $25
The Gap
- Deal: Pre-Black Friday sale involves 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend.
- Dates: On now until Nov. 22 (pre-BF)
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
H&M
- Deal: H&M is currently offering an extra 25 per cent off sale items as a pre-Black Friday sale. All stores will have sales on Nov. 23, and people in the store within the first hour will get 30 per cent off their entire purchase.
- Promo code: 3236
- Dates: Pre-sale on now until Nov. 22, Black Friday sales on Nov. 23.
- Best deals: Draped dress down from $79.99 to $29.99, men's v-neck merino wool sweater down from $59.99 to $19.99
- Free shipping? No
Holt Renfrew
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off
- Dates: Nov. 16 - 28
- Best deals: Gaia acrylic clutch down from $370 to $189, Alexander McQueen leather Chelsea boots down from $1,510 to $909
- Free shipping? For purchases over $100
Indochino 🍁
- Deal: Up to 70 per cent off
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26 (Black Friday), Nov. 26 - 29 (Cyber Monday)
- Promo codes: Friday code BLKFRI, Monday code CYBMON
- Best deals: Suits
- Free shipping? On orders over $150
Joe Fresh 🍁
- Deal: The pre-Black Friday deal changes daily, and the company plans to update its website with weekend deals.
- Dates: Nov. 21 -22 (pre-Black Friday)
- Free shipping? No
La vie en rose🍁
- Deal: The pre-Black Friday sale is two-for-one on everything. The company is also expected to announce Black Friday sales soon
- Promo code: PREBF
- Free shipping? On orders above $75
Nordstrom
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off sale items
- Dates: Nov. 21 - 26
- Best deals: The items marked at 60 per cent off include many of the store's luxury bed sets, as well as several high-end women's shoes and men's button-downs.
- Free shipping? No
Old Navy
- Deal: Pre-Black Friday sale offers 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend.
- Dates: On now until Nov. 22 (pre-Black Friday)
- Free shipping? On orders over $25
Savage x Fenty
- Deal: 50 per cent off everything
- Dates: Nov. 23 - 26
- Free shipping? No
Furniture
Article
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off
- Dates: On now until Dec. 3
- Best deals: Sectional sofas
- Free shipping? On orders over $25
Endy🍁
- Deal: $65 off mattresses
- Promo code: SLEEP65
- Dates: On now until November 26
IKEA
- Deal: Eight deals are on now, including 25 per cent off coffee tables, 20 per cent off mattresses, and buy-one-get-one-free on soft toys. Daily deals will also be posted periodically throughout the weekend.
- Dates: On now until November 25
- Free shipping? No
Kavuus 🍁
- Deal: Up to 30 per cent off
- Dates: On now until midnight Nov. 23
- Best deals: Sofas
- Free shipping? No
Leon's
- Deal: Pre-Black Friday sales include deals up to 50 per cent off
- Dates: On now until Nov. 22
- Best deal: Sofa with pop-up bed, down from $1,500 to $749
- Free shipping? Yes
Modern Furniture Canada🍁
- Deal: Up to 75 per cent off, with new deals added all weekend
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26
- Best deals: Bed frames are up to 75 per cent off, dining chairs are up to 70 per cent off, and bar stools are up to 60 per cent off
- Free shipping? Yes
Wayfair
- Deal: Up to 80 per cent off
- Dates: Nov. 22 - 27
- Best deals: Up to 80 per cent off on rugs, up to 70 per cent off mattresses and living room and bedroom furniture
- Free shipping? On some select items
West Elm
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off
- Promo code: SAVEMORE
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26
- Best deals: Some rugs are up to 40 per cent off
- Free shipping? No
Kitchenware
Amazon
- Deal: Up to 40 per cent off select items
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26
- Best deals: They vary by day — Wednesday's deal is on a Breville Mini Smart Oven
- Free shipping? Yes
The Bay🍁
- Deal: Up to 55 per cent off select items
- Dates: Nov. 23 - 26
- Best deals:Smeg kettle or toaster on sale for $139.95
- Free shipping? Yes
Best Buy
- Deal: Get $100 off when you buy two major kitchen appliances, or $300 off when you buy three or more LG appliances. There are also several other deals on individual items, like Cuisinart cookware and Panasonic microwaves
- Dates: In-store and online sales are available from Nov. 23 - 25. Sales on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) will only be online.
- Best deals: Instant Pot, down from $170 to $99
- Free shipping? On orders above $35
Walmart
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off various items
- Dates: Pre-Black Friday deals are on now. The company will announce addition deals until Nov. 26
- Best deals: Touchscreen Blender down from $138 to $66, Cuisinart portable steam and convection oven down from $300 to $200
- Free shipping? Yes
Williams Sonoma
- Deal: Up to 35 per cent off
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26
- Best deals: 35 per cent off Le Creuset, 30 per cent off KitchenAid products and kitchen knives
- Free shipping? No
Electronics
Amazon
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off select items
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26
- Best deals: They change daily, but one of the current promotions is for an Amazon Echo Plus: buy 2, get $100 off
- Free shipping? Yes
Best Buy
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off on TVs
- Dates: In-store and online sales are available from Nov. 23 - 25. Sales on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) will only be online.
- Best deals: $599.99 for a Samsung 55" HDR Smart LED TV ($300 off), $649.99 for an HP 14" Laptop Intel Core™ i5-8250U Processor - $649.99 ($250 off), $259.99 for a PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man Bundle ($120 off)
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
London Drugs 🍁
- Deal: Up to 80 per cent off
- Dates: Nov. 22 - 28
- Best deals: 80 per cent off McCulloch Rotary Action Steamer, 60 per cent off Shark DuoClean Slim Vacuum and Hamilton Beach Professional Hand Mixer
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
The Source 🍁
- Deal: Discounts on a wide variety of products, as well as 50 per cent off one particular item every day (on Nov. 22, it's anApple 32 GB iPod touch)
- Dates: Nov. 22 - Nov. 26
- Best deals: Samsung NU7300 65" 4K Curved Smart TV, down from $1,600 to $1,300
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
Walmart
- Deal: Up to 40 per cent off TVs, cameras, tablets, speakers, and more.
- Dates: Pre-Black Friday deals are on now. The company will announce addition deals until Nov. 26
- Best deal: Beats by Dre headphones, down from $139 to $70
- Free shipping? Yes
Cosmetics
Bite Beauty 🍁
- Deal: 20 per cent off all orders placed on either Nov. 23 or Nov. 26. The sale doesn't apply over the weeked, but any order placed from Nov. 22 - 24 or Nov. 25 -27 comes with a free gift
- Promo codes: FRIDAY5 to get a free five-piece gift set from Nov. 22 - 24, or MONDAY4 for a free four-piece gift set from Nov. 25 - 27
- Free shipping? No
MAC
- Deal: 25 per cent off for MAC Select members
- Free shipping? Yes
NYX
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off
- Dates: On now until Nov. 26
- Free shipping? On orders above $30
Sephora
- Deal: The company hasn't announced its full deals yet, although there are some items on sale this week. But we can confirm that there will be 50 per cent off some products including BECCA First Light Priming Filter Face Primer, Tarte palates, Sephora Pro Featherweight makeup brushes, and Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast.
- Dates: Nov. 23 - 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
Urban Decay
- Deal: 20 per cent off site wide, and up to 50 per cent off on select items
- Dates: Nov. 21 - 26
- Best deal: 50 per cent off the Naked Petite Heat palette for the whole sale, and 50 per cent off select Vice Lipsticks on Cyber Monday
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
