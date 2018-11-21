oYes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exercises in capitalist excess. But let's be honest: most of us love a deal, and with just over a month before Christmas, we all appreciate anything that can help out our wallets.

So without further ado, here's our roundup of the best Black Friday deals available in Canada. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this list with new deals, and many retailers are changing their offers by the day. Because we know many Canadian customers prefer to shop local this year, we've added a maple leaf to indicate the retailers based here. Happy shopping.

Clothing

Deal: Pre-Black Friday sales on all week are posted every day this week. On Wed. Nov. 21, the deal is 50 per cent off sleepwear.

Pre-Black Friday sales on all week are posted every day this week. On Wed. Nov. 21, the deal is 50 per cent off sleepwear. The Black Friday weekend sale is 40 per cent off everything. The company plans to announce a Cyber Monday deal as well.

Dates: Nov. 23 - 25

Nov. 23 - 25 Best deals: Ashley Graham lace and stripe bra, down from $65 to $39

Ashley Graham lace and stripe bra, down from $65 to $39 Free shipping? On orders over $120

Deal: Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Dates: Nov. 22 - 26

Nov. 22 - 26 Best deals: Coats, sweaters

Coats, sweaters Free shipping? No

Deal: Pre-Black Friday sale involves 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend.

Pre-Black Friday sale involves 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend. Dates: On now until Nov. 22 (pre-BF)

On now until Nov. 22 (pre-BF) Free shipping? On orders over $50

Deal: Up to 60 per cent off Topshop, up to 50 per cent off Vero Moda, Misguided, DKNY and Dex, up to 40 per cent off Calvin Klein, Dockers and women's Levi's. Up to 35 per cent off men's Levi's and J. Crew Mercantile, and 15 per cent off Ugg and Hunter Boots.

Up to 60 per cent off Topshop, up to 50 per cent off Vero Moda, Misguided, DKNY and Dex, up to 40 per cent off Calvin Klein, Dockers and women's Levi's. Up to 35 per cent off men's Levi's and J. Crew Mercantile, and 15 per cent off Ugg and Hunter Boots. On Black Friday , the first 200 people in each store at 7:00 a.m. get a $20 gift card. On Cyber Monday, shoppers will get $25 off an order of $175 or more.

, the first 200 people in each store at 7:00 a.m. get a $20 gift card. On Cyber Monday, shoppers will get $25 off an order of $175 or more. Promo code: CYBER (for Cyber Monday deals)

CYBER (for Cyber Monday deals) Dates: Nov. 23 - 26

Nov. 23 - 26 Free shipping? Yes

Deal: 40 per cent off everything (except clearance items)

40 per cent off everything (except clearance items) Dates: On now until Nov. 26

On now until Nov. 26 Free shipping? On orders over $25

Deal: Pre-Black Friday sale involves 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend.

Pre-Black Friday sale involves 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend. Dates: On now until Nov. 22 (pre-BF)

On now until Nov. 22 (pre-BF) Free shipping? On orders over $50

Deal: H&M is currently offering an extra 25 per cent off sale items as a pre-Black Friday sale. All stores will have sales on Nov. 23, and people in the store within the first hour will get 30 per cent off their entire purchase.

H&M is currently offering an extra 25 per cent off sale items as a pre-Black Friday sale. All stores will have sales on Nov. 23, and people in the store within the first hour will get 30 per cent off their entire purchase. Promo code: 3236

3236 Dates: Pre-sale on now until Nov. 22, Black Friday sales on Nov. 23.

Pre-sale on now until Nov. 22, Black Friday sales on Nov. 23. Best deals: Draped dress down from $79.99 to $29.99, men's v-neck merino wool sweater down from $59.99 to $19.99

Draped dress down from $79.99 to $29.99, men's v-neck merino wool sweater down from $59.99 to $19.99 Free shipping? No

Deal: Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Dates: Nov. 16 - 28

Nov. 16 - 28 Best deals: Gaia acrylic clutch down from $370 to $189, Alexander McQueen leather Chelsea boots down from $1,510 to $909

Gaia acrylic clutch down from $370 to $189, Alexander McQueen leather Chelsea boots down from $1,510 to $909 Free shipping? For purchases over $100

Deal: Up to 70 per cent off

Up to 70 per cent off Dates: On now until Nov. 26 (Black Friday), Nov. 26 - 29 (Cyber Monday)

On now until Nov. 26 (Black Friday), Nov. 26 - 29 (Cyber Monday) Promo codes: Friday code BLKFRI, Monday code CYBMON

Friday code BLKFRI, Monday code CYBMON Best deals: Suits

Suits Free shipping? On orders over $150

Deal: The pre-Black Friday deal changes daily, and the company plans to update its website with weekend deals.

The pre-Black Friday deal changes daily, and the company plans to update its website with weekend deals. Dates: Nov. 21 -22 (pre-Black Friday)

Nov. 21 -22 (pre-Black Friday) Free shipping? No

Deal: The pre-Black Friday sale is two-for-one on everything. The company is also expected to announce Black Friday sales soon

The pre-Black Friday sale is two-for-one on everything. The company is also expected to announce Black Friday sales soon Promo code: PREBF

PREBF Free shipping? On orders above $75

Deal: Up to 60 per cent off sale items

Up to 60 per cent off sale items Dates: Nov. 21 - 26

Nov. 21 - 26 Best deals: The items marked at 60 per cent off include many of the store's luxury bed sets, as well as several high-end women's shoes and men's button-downs.

The items marked at 60 per cent off include many of the store's luxury bed sets, as well as several high-end women's shoes and men's button-downs. Free shipping? No

Deal: Pre-Black Friday sale offers 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend.

Pre-Black Friday sale offers 50 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off for online shoppers. The store is expected to offer the same discount over the weekend. Dates: On now until Nov. 22 (pre-Black Friday)

On now until Nov. 22 (pre-Black Friday) Free shipping? On orders over $25

Deal: 50 per cent off everything

50 per cent off everything Dates: Nov. 23 - 26

Nov. 23 - 26 Free shipping? No

Furniture

Deal: Up to 60 per cent off

Up to 60 per cent off Dates: On now until Dec. 3

On now until Dec. 3 Best deals: Sectional sofas

Sectional sofas Free shipping? On orders over $25

Deal: $65 off mattresses

$65 off mattresses Promo code: SLEEP65

SLEEP65 Dates: On now until November 26

Deal: Eight deals are on now, including 25 per cent off coffee tables, 20 per cent off mattresses, and buy-one-get-one-free on soft toys. Daily deals will also be posted periodically throughout the weekend.

Eight deals are on now, including 25 per cent off coffee tables, 20 per cent off mattresses, and buy-one-get-one-free on soft toys. Daily deals will also be posted periodically throughout the weekend. Dates: On now until November 25

On now until November 25 Free shipping? No

Deal: Up to 30 per cent off

Up to 30 per cent off Dates: On now until midnight Nov. 23

On now until midnight Nov. 23 Best deals: Sofas

Sofas Free shipping? No

Deal: Pre-Black Friday sales include deals up to 50 per cent off

Pre-Black Friday sales include deals up to 50 per cent off Dates: On now until Nov. 22

On now until Nov. 22 Best deal: Sofa with pop-up bed, down from $1,500 to $749

Sofa with pop-up bed, down from $1,500 to $749 Free shipping? Yes

Deal: Up to 75 per cent off, with new deals added all weekend

Up to 75 per cent off, with new deals added all weekend Dates: On now until Nov. 26

On now until Nov. 26 Best deals: Bed frames are up to 75 per cent off, dining chairs are up to 70 per cent off, and bar stools are up to 60 per cent off

Bed frames are up to 75 per cent off, dining chairs are up to 70 per cent off, and bar stools are up to 60 per cent off Free shipping? Yes

Deal: Up to 80 per cent off

Up to 80 per cent off Dates: Nov. 22 - 27

Nov. 22 - 27 Best deals: Up to 80 per cent off on rugs, up to 70 per cent off mattresses and living room and bedroom furniture

Up to 80 per cent off on rugs, up to 70 per cent off mattresses and living room and bedroom furniture Free shipping? On some select items

Deal: Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Promo code: SAVEMORE

SAVEMORE Dates: On now until Nov. 26

On now until Nov. 26 Best deals: Some rugs are up to 40 per cent off

Some rugs are up to 40 per cent off Free shipping? No

Kitchenware

Deal: Up to 40 per cent off select items

Up to 40 per cent off select items Dates: On now until Nov. 26

On now until Nov. 26 Best deals: They vary by day — Wednesday's deal is on a Breville Mini Smart Oven

They vary by day — Wednesday's deal is on a Breville Mini Smart Oven Free shipping? Yes

Deal: Up to 55 per cent off select items

Up to 55 per cent off select items Dates: Nov. 23 - 26

Nov. 23 - 26 Best deals: Smeg kettle or toaster on sale for $139.95

Smeg kettle or toaster on sale for $139.95 Free shipping? Yes

Deal: Get $100 off when you buy two major kitchen appliances, or $300 off when you buy three or more LG appliances. There are also several other deals on individual items, like Cuisinart cookware and Panasonic microwaves

Get $100 off when you buy two major kitchen appliances, or $300 off when you buy three or more LG appliances. There are also several other deals on individual items, like Cuisinart cookware and Panasonic microwaves Dates: In-store and online sales are available from Nov. 23 - 25. Sales on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) will only be online.

In-store and online sales are available from Nov. 23 - 25. Sales on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) will only be online. Best deals: Instant Pot, down from $170 to $99

Instant Pot, down from $170 to $99 Free shipping? On orders above $35

Deal: Up to 60 per cent off various items

Up to 60 per cent off various items Dates: Pre-Black Friday deals are on now. The company will announce addition deals until Nov. 26

Pre-Black Friday deals are on now. The company will announce addition deals until Nov. 26 Best deals: Touchscreen Blender down from $138 to $66, Cuisinart portable steam and convection oven down from $300 to $200

Touchscreen Blender down from $138 to $66, Cuisinart portable steam and convection oven down from $300 to $200 Free shipping? Yes

Deal: Up to 35 per cent off

Up to 35 per cent off Dates: On now until Nov. 26

On now until Nov. 26 Best deals: 35 per cent off Le Creuset, 30 per cent off KitchenAid products and kitchen knives

35 per cent off Le Creuset, 30 per cent off KitchenAid products and kitchen knives Free shipping? No

Electronics

Deal: Up to 50 per cent off select items

Up to 50 per cent off select items Dates: On now until Nov. 26

On now until Nov. 26 Best deals: They change daily, but one of the current promotions is for an Amazon Echo Plus: buy 2, get $100 off

They change daily, but one of the current promotions is for an Amazon Echo Plus: buy 2, get $100 off Free shipping? Yes

Deal: Up to 50 per cent off on TVs

Up to 50 per cent off on TVs Dates: In-store and online sales are available from Nov. 23 - 25. Sales on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) will only be online.

In-store and online sales are available from Nov. 23 - 25. Sales on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) will only be online. Best deals: $599.99 for a Samsung 55" HDR Smart LED TV ($300 off), $649.99 for an HP 14" Laptop Intel Core™ i5-8250U Processor - $649.99 ($250 off), $259.99 for a PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man Bundle ($120 off)

$599.99 for a Samsung 55" HDR Smart LED TV ($300 off), $649.99 for an HP 14" Laptop Intel Core™ i5-8250U Processor - $649.99 ($250 off), $259.99 for a PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man Bundle ($120 off) Free shipping? On orders over $35

Deal: Up to 80 per cent off

Up to 80 per cent off Dates: Nov. 22 - 28

Nov. 22 - 28 Best deals: 80 per cent off McCulloch Rotary Action Steamer, 60 per cent off Shark DuoClean Slim Vacuum and Hamilton Beach Professional Hand Mixer

80 per cent off McCulloch Rotary Action Steamer, 60 per cent off Shark DuoClean Slim Vacuum and Hamilton Beach Professional Hand Mixer Free shipping? On orders over $75

Deal: Discounts on a wide variety of products, as well as 50 per cent off one particular item every day (on Nov. 22, it's anApple 32 GB iPod touch)

Discounts on a wide variety of products, as well as 50 per cent off one particular item every day (on Nov. 22, it's anApple 32 GB iPod touch) Dates: Nov. 22 - Nov. 26

Nov. 22 - Nov. 26 Best deals: Samsung NU7300 65" 4K Curved Smart TV, down from $1,600 to $1,300

Samsung NU7300 65" 4K Curved Smart TV, down from $1,600 to $1,300 Free shipping? On orders over $35

Deal: Up to 40 per cent off TVs, cameras, tablets, speakers, and more.

Up to 40 per cent off TVs, cameras, tablets, speakers, and more. Dates: Pre-Black Friday deals are on now. The company will announce addition deals until Nov. 26

Pre-Black Friday deals are on now. The company will announce addition deals until Nov. 26 Best deal: Beats by Dre headphones, down from $139 to $70

Beats by Dre headphones, down from $139 to $70 Free shipping? Yes

Cosmetics

Deal: 20 per cent off all orders placed on either Nov. 23 or Nov. 26. The sale doesn't apply over the weeked, but any order placed from Nov. 22 - 24 or Nov. 25 -27 comes with a free gift

20 per cent off all orders placed on either Nov. 23 or Nov. 26. The sale doesn't apply over the weeked, but any order placed from Nov. 22 - 24 or Nov. 25 -27 comes with a free gift Promo codes: FRIDAY5 to get a free five-piece gift set from Nov. 22 - 24, or MONDAY4 for a free four-piece gift set from Nov. 25 - 27

FRIDAY5 to get a free five-piece gift set from Nov. 22 - 24, or MONDAY4 for a free four-piece gift set from Nov. 25 - 27 Free shipping? No

Deal: 25 per cent off for MAC Select members

25 per cent off for MAC Select members Free shipping? Yes

Deal: Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Dates: On now until Nov. 26

On now until Nov. 26 Free shipping? On orders above $30

Deal: The company hasn't announced its full deals yet, although there are some items on sale this week. But we can confirm that there will be 50 per cent off some products including BECCA First Light Priming Filter Face Primer, Tarte palates, Sephora Pro Featherweight makeup brushes, and Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast.

The company hasn't announced its full deals yet, although there are some items on sale this week. But we can confirm that there will be 50 per cent off some products including BECCA First Light Priming Filter Face Primer, Tarte palates, Sephora Pro Featherweight makeup brushes, and Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast. Dates: Nov. 23 - 26

Nov. 23 - 26 Free shipping? On orders over $50

Deal: 20 per cent off site wide, and up to 50 per cent off on select items

20 per cent off site wide, and up to 50 per cent off on select items Dates: Nov. 21 - 26

Nov. 21 - 26 Best deal: 50 per cent off the Naked Petite Heat palette for the whole sale, and 50 per cent off select Vice Lipsticks on Cyber Monday

50 per cent off the Naked Petite Heat palette for the whole sale, and 50 per cent off select Vice Lipsticks on Cyber Monday Free shipping? On orders over $50

