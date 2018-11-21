OTTAWA — The Liberal government has unveiled its arms-length attempt to save the country's struggling news industry by introducing three new tax measures to incentivize Canadians to pay for journalism.

The measures, included in the fall economic statement Wednesday and estimated to cost $595 million over the next five years, are intended to open new avenues of financial support for domestic news organizations that produce "a wide variety" of original content.

The changes come on the heels of promises in last spring's budget to allocate $50 million over five years to support local journalism in underserved communities.

Starting in January, people will be eligible for a new refundable tax credit to help both non-profit and for-profit news outlets cover labour costs that come with producing "original news content."

Watch: Tory MP asks if Liberals are trying to 'buy' media before 2019 election

A temporary, non-refundable 15-per-cent tax credit is also coming for subscribers of eligible digital news media. The credit is meant to encourage Canadians to change their reading habits and move to online platforms.

Another credit will introduce a new business model for publishers to allow charitable and philanthropic contributions for "trusted, professional" and eligible non-profit journalism organizations.

But despite the long-awaited announcement, details remain sparse on the eligibility criteria, contribution limits for the charitable tax credit, and a working definition for what constitutes professional journalism.

Those definitions and standards will be determined by an independent panel of journalists, the government said. A senior official told HuffPost Canada the measures are admittedly "ill defined" but will be developed and clarified before next year's federal budget.

"We want it to be as arms-length as possible from government to decide on eligibility and how that should work and we want to push it to that process," the official said, adding it will be up to the panel, and not government, to iron out the details.

"We don't want any kind of impression that government is getting political," the official said. "We're just putting a marker down that we believe in a strong, free press."

The panel will be responsible for defining and promoting "core journalism standards," defining what constitutes "professional journalism," and proposing standards for tax credit eligibility.

Canadian journalism industry in 'death spiral'

Conservatives have focused on the timing of the government's announcement as a ploy to "buy" media ahead of next year's federal election.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who is tasked with the challenge of finding diverse business models to help news outlets survive, brushed off the opposition's attacks as nothing more than a conspiracy theory.

The ideas draw heavily from a heritage committee report tabled in the House of Commons last year. The report, which took 15 months to compile, explored ways to save Canadians' access to local and regional news.

Its members admitted the issue of dying news media opened a "Pandora's box" of complex challenges and issues to which it was previously oblivious.

"The ground seemed to be shifting beneath our feet daily, and we needed to recall, on occasion, witnesses whose testimonies demanded clarification or had become outdated, and incoherent," reads the report.

'The government felt it had to do something'

Industry-threatening trends started 10 to 15 years ago when advertising dollars began to drain away from newspapers and broadcasters because of the internet, according to Chris Waddell, a professor at Carleton University's Journalism and Communication program.

The veteran journalist participated in a government consultation back in May to help bureaucrats find possible solutions to help publishers. At that point, he said, bureaucrats seemingly "had no idea" what they were going to do to support Canadian journalism.

"The reality is probably the government felt it had to do something so it put something in the budget, but it had no idea what it was going to do or how it was going to do it," Waddell told HuffPost.

The Canadian Press Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez rises in the House of Commons on Nov. 19, 2018.

The issue is multi-faceted: not only have newspaper and broadcasters been losing revenue, they've also been losing their audience, he said.

"Young people don't read newspapers," he explained, so circulation is also declining. "And of course it becomes a self-reinforcing problem because the advertisers you've got left don't want to spend as much if the newspaper is not going to as many people."

Outlets can find themselves stuck in a "death spiral," moved to cut reporters in order to trim budgets, which affects coverage, he said.

Fewer interested readers mean advertisers will pay less for advertising, he explained. "Which means less revenue and you go around the circle and go around the circle again."