Dolce & Gabbana's China Fashion Show Cancelled After Racism Accusation

Dolce & Gabbana canceled a Shanghai fashion show hours before it was scheduled after an outcry over promotional videos that many people complained were racist.

"For the moment, please consider this event as suspended until further notice from Dolce&Gabbana," the Italian luxury label said in an email to HuffPost on Friday. The company said on Instagram it had "nothing but respect for China and the people of China," and attributed some of the controversy to a hacked Instagram account.

Dolce & Gabbana angered Chinese authorities, celebrities and others this week with videos posted on social media featuring an Asian model attempting to eat various Italian foods with chopsticks.

The videos, meant to promote what the company called "The Great Show," are narrated by a male voice who tells the model things like, "don't use the chopsticks as knives" and "just use your chopsticks like pliers," according to CNN. The narrator also seemingly mispronounces the brand's name, which some reportedly interpreted as mocking the Chinese.