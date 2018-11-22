Whether they're a backpacker for life or a luxury travel lover, it may be hard to figure out what to get someone with an insatiable wanderlust. While it might be a tad cost prohibitive to give the gift of travel to the frequent fliers in your life, we've explored the world of travel gear and goods as a happy compromise.
Fingers crossed that your gift recipient might just take you along on their next trip to thank you!
1. For the country by country conquistadors: World Map Push Pin
Price: $67.96+
Where to get it: Etsy.com
2. For the socially conscious traveller: Clean Water For Families or any of Plan International's Gifts of Hope
Price: $80
Where to get it: Plan Canada
3. For the traveller who's always struggling to identify their luggage at baggage claim: Love and Lux Handmade Personalized Luggage Tag
Price: $13.58+
Where to get it: Etsy.com
4. For the traveller who throws in the towel: Green Foster Product Natural Soft Linen Flax Bath Towel
Price: $59.30
Where to get it: Amazon
5. For the traveller who is forever lost in translation: Instant Voice Translator Device
Price: $209.99
Where to get it: Amazon
6. For the backpacker who wants to rep their passion: Map Backpack by Mark Ashkenazi
Price: $92+
Where to get it: Society6
7. For the traveller who wants to coordinate their accoutrements (see above): Map iPhone Case
Price: $35.99
Where to get it: Society6
8. For the travellers who wanna put a ring on it: Cityscape Rings
Price: $131.59
Where to get it: Uncommongoods
9. For the techie traveller who wants to get more organized: Travel Cord Roll
Price: $26.58
Where to get it: Uncommongoods
10. For the traveller who needs guidance: an audible.ca membership to download all the guides
Price: $14.95
Where to get it: Audible.ca
11. For time-zoning traversing travellers: Universal Travel Adapter + USB Box Set
Price: $46.38
Where to get it: FLIGHT 001
12. For the travellers always in a pinch: CRISS CROSS MINIMERGENCY KIT by Pinch Provisions
These super cute bags are stocked with stain remover, a button and thread, a safety pin, bandage and earring backs, the Minimergency Kit may be the next best thing to bringing your moms along on a trip.
Price: $23.85
Where to get it: Pinch Provisions
13. For the traveller who doesn't want to lug around a SLR but wants to capture SLR-like photos: Wide 18mm Lens
The New Wide Lens for mobile photographers and filmmakers enables your phone to capture 2x more picture.
Price: $132.48
Where to get it: Moment
14. For the iPhone insta-traveller: Olloclip Lens Set
This lens turns the iPhone's built-in front and rear cameras into wide-angle, fish-eye, and macro 15x lenses.
Price: $172.18
Where to get it: Apple
15. For the fancy but functional traveller: Delsey Chatelet Hard+ 21" 4 Wheel Spinner Carry On
Price: $371.16
Where to get it: Ebags
16. For the traveller whose skin is sucked dry from all that recycled airplane air: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum
Price: $23.99
Where to get it: Shoppers Drug Mart
17. For the house-hopping traveller: Airbnb Gift Card
Price: $25+
Where to get it: Airbnb
18. For the traveller who's always running out of juice: MPOWERD Luci Pro: Lux + Mobile Charging
Price: $25+
Where to get it: FLIGHT 001
19. For the traveller who points and shoots but wants to do so like a pro: Olympus Om-D-E-m10 16 MP Mirrorless Digital Camera
Price: $599
Where to get it: Walmart
20. For the traveller who wants to capture all their moments on the go: GoPro HERO6 Black — Waterproof Digital Action Camera for Travel with Touch Screen
Price: $399.96
