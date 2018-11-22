Whether they're a backpacker for life or a luxury travel lover, it may be hard to figure out what to get someone with an insatiable wanderlust. While it might be a tad cost prohibitive to give the gift of travel to the frequent fliers in your life, we've explored the world of travel gear and goods as a happy compromise.

Fingers crossed that your gift recipient might just take you along on their next trip to thank you!

1. For the country by country conquistadors: World Map Push Pin

Etsy

Price: $67.96+

Where to get it: Etsy.com

2. For the socially conscious traveller: Clean Water For Families or any of Plan International's Gifts of Hope

Plan International

Price: $80

Where to get it: Plan Canada

3. For the traveller who's always struggling to identify their luggage at baggage claim: Love and Lux Handmade Personalized Luggage Tag

Etsy

Price: $13.58+

Where to get it: Etsy.com

4. For the traveller who throws in the towel: Green Foster Product Natural Soft Linen Flax Bath Towel

Amazon

Price: $59.30

Where to get it: Amazon

5. For the traveller who is forever lost in translation: Instant Voice Translator Device

Amazon

Price: $209.99

Where to get it: Amazon

6. For the backpacker who wants to rep their passion: Map Backpack by Mark Ashkenazi

Society6

Price: $92+

Where to get it: Society6

7. For the traveller who wants to coordinate their accoutrements (see above): Map iPhone Case

Society6

Price: $35.99

Where to get it: Society6

8. For the travellers who wanna put a ring on it: Cityscape Rings

Uncommongoods

Price: $131.59

Where to get it: Uncommongoods

9. For the techie traveller who wants to get more organized: Travel Cord Roll

Uncommongoods

Price: $26.58

Where to get it: Uncommongoods

10. For the traveller who needs guidance: an audible.ca membership to download all the guides

Audible.ca

Price: $14.95

Where to get it: Audible.ca

11. For time-zoning traversing travellers: Universal Travel Adapter + USB Box Set

FLIGHT 001

Price: $46.38

Where to get it: FLIGHT 001

12. For the travellers always in a pinch: CRISS CROSS MINIMERGENCY KIT by Pinch Provisions

Pinch Provisions

These super cute bags are stocked with stain remover, a button and thread, a safety pin, bandage and earring backs, the Minimergency Kit may be the next best thing to bringing your moms along on a trip.

Price: $23.85

Where to get it: Pinch Provisions

13. For the traveller who doesn't want to lug around a SLR but wants to capture SLR-like photos: Wide 18mm Lens

Moment

The New Wide Lens for mobile photographers and filmmakers enables your phone to capture 2x more picture.

Price: $132.48

Where to get it: Moment

14. For the iPhone insta-traveller: Olloclip Lens Set Apple

This lens turns the iPhone's built-in front and rear cameras into wide-angle, fish-eye, and macro 15x lenses.

Price: $172.18

Where to get it: Apple

15. For the fancy but functional traveller: Delsey Chatelet Hard+ 21" 4 Wheel Spinner Carry On

Ebags

Price: $371.16

Where to get it: Ebags

16. For the traveller whose skin is sucked dry from all that recycled airplane air: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum Neutrogena

Price: $23.99

Where to get it: Shoppers Drug Mart

17. For the house-hopping traveller: Airbnb Gift Card

Airbnb

Price: $25+

Where to get it: Airbnb

18. For the traveller who's always running out of juice: MPOWERD Luci Pro: Lux + Mobile Charging

FLIGHT 001

Price: $25+

Where to get it: FLIGHT 001

19. For the traveller who points and shoots but wants to do so like a pro: Olympus Om-D-E-m10 16 MP Mirrorless Digital Camera

Amazon

Price: $599

Where to get it: Walmart

20. For the traveller who wants to capture all their moments on the go: GoPro HERO6 Black — Waterproof Digital Action Camera for Travel with Touch Screen

Amazon

Price: $399.96

Where to get it: Amazon

Also on HuffPost: