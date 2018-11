PARENTS

Mom Whitney Cicero's Passive-Aggressive Lunch Bags Say What Every Parent Is Thinking

You have to have a sense of humour when it comes to parenting, and California mom Whitney Cicero's snarky lunch bag notes have struck a chord on social media. Now she's cashing in by selling the lunch bags — which feature notes like "Just pretend it's Chipotle" — in sets of 10 on her website.