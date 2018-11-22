St. Michael's College School announced on Thursday that their president Jefferson Thompson and principal Greg Reeves have resigned.

The school's board of directors has appointed Andrew Leung as interim president and vice principals Emile John and David Lee as acting coprincipals.

A news release from the school said Thompson and Reeves stepped down due to their "shared desire to move the school forward without distractions and allow it to focus on healing."

"Greg Reeves and Fr. Thompson have always put the welfare, education and formation of our students first – and they do so once again today," Michael Forsayeth, the chair of the school's board of directors, said.

"Having fulfilled their moral and ethical obligations to manage the immediate crisis and engage our school community, this courageous decision allows us to move forward with our goals: understanding how these events could have occurred, regaining the trust of our community and bringing cultural change to our school."

An investigation is ongoing into allegations of assault and sexual assault at the private all-boys' school and several former students have come forward to share stories of abuse going back decades.

Police charged six students earlier this week in connection to the investigation.

More to come.

