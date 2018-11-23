If you haven't yet joined the cult of Instant Pot cooking, now's your chance.
The internet is brimming with Instant Pot (IP, for those of us down with the lingo) recipes for everything from French toast to applesauce, to mac and cheese. The versatile electronic instant-cooker broke sales records on Amazon Prime day, and the New York Times has even called it "The Kitchen Gadget That Spawned a Religion."
It's also projected to be one of the most popular Black Friday sale items, and it's already one of the top-searched items on google in Canada today. But where can you get the best deals? We got you.
Here are six great Black Friday deals on Instant Pots in Canada.
1. Amazon: 50 per cent off
Model: 7-in-1 6 quart
Get it at:Amazon, $64.99 (regular $129.99)
2. The Bay: 44 per cent off
Model: 7-in-1 6 quart
Get it at:The Bay, $89.99 (regular $159.99)
3. Canadian Tire: 50 per cent off
Model: 7-in-1 6 quart
Get it at: Canadian Tire, $64.99 (regular $129.99)
More from HuffPost Canada:
4. Walmart: 65 per cent off
Model: Lux 8 Quart 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Get it at: Walmart, $48.88 (regular $139.98)
5. Best Buy: 50 per cent off
Model: 7-in-1 6 quart
Get it at: Best Buy (in store only — sold out online), $64.99 (regular $129.99)
6. Bed Bath and Beyond: 25 per cent off
Model: 9-in-1 Duo Plus 6 quart
Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond, $119.99 (regular $159.99)
Also on HuffPost: