If you haven't yet joined the cult of Instant Pot cooking, now's your chance.

The internet is brimming with Instant Pot (IP, for those of us down with the lingo) recipes for everything from French toast to applesauce, to mac and cheese. The versatile electronic instant-cooker broke sales records on Amazon Prime day, and the New York Times has even called it "The Kitchen Gadget That Spawned a Religion."

It's also projected to be one of the most popular Black Friday sale items, and it's already one of the top-searched items on google in Canada today. But where can you get the best deals? We got you.

Here are six great Black Friday deals on Instant Pots in Canada.

1. Amazon: 50 per cent off

Amazon

Model: 7-in-1 6 quart

Get it at:Amazon, $64.99 (regular $129.99)

2. The Bay: 44 per cent off

The Bay

Model: 7-in-1 6 quart

Get it at:The Bay, $89.99 (regular $159.99)

3. Canadian Tire: 50 per cent off

Canadian Tire

Model: 7-in-1 6 quart

Get it at: Canadian Tire, $64.99 (regular $129.99)

4. Walmart: 65 per cent off

Walmart

Model: Lux 8 Quart 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Get it at: Walmart, $48.88 (regular $139.98)

5. Best Buy: 50 per cent off

Best Buy

Model: 7-in-1 6 quart

Get it at: Best Buy (in store only — sold out online), $64.99 (regular $129.99)

6. Bed Bath and Beyond: 25 per cent off

Bed Bath and Beyond

Model: 9-in-1 Duo Plus 6 quart

Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond, $119.99 (regular $159.99)

