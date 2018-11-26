If you're completely overwhelmed by all the toys out there for kids this year, let us break it down for you. Kids appear to want: eggs, surprises, slime and poop. Oh, and Harry Potter. And fire trucks are OK. Buuut mostly eggs, surprises, slime and poop.

Take our word for it. We've pored over every top toy list from major retailers in Canada, and those are the consistent trends.

WATCH: These are the top toys for 2018. Story continues below video.

To make it easier for you, oh weary purchasers of gifts, we compiled a shortlist of the very top trending toys this holiday season.

These 12 toys should be guaranteed hits!

1. L.O.L Surprise Bigger Surprise

Walmart

The ultimate unboxing experience with over 60 surprises is #1 on Walmart's top 25 holidays toy list. Ages 3+

Where to get it: Walmart, $89.96

2. Marshall's Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck

Walmart

Second on Walmart's top 25 holidays toy list? Marshall's Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck from Paw Patrol. Ages 3+

Where to get it: Walmart, $59.94

3. Harry Potter Lego Quidditch Set

eBay

This Lego set is eBay's top toy prediction based on Canadian search data. Kids can build and then play the most exciting wizarding sport with miniature Lego characters. Ages 7+

Where to get it: eBay, $69.99

4. Pokémon Lapras Plush Toy

eBay

This popular Poké plush is eBay's second top toy prediction based on Canadian search data. Ages 3+

Where to get it: eBay, $39

5. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Amazon.ca

This latest installment of the frantic fighting game series is Amazon's #1 pick for top toys this year, and also tops the "kid picks" list. For Nintendo Switch. Ages 10+

Where to get it: Amazon, $79.96 (pre-order only ... the game drops on Dec. 7)

6. Hatchimals HatchiBabies

Amazon

Hatchimals HatchiBabies have been predicted to be the top toy of 2018. Like the OG Hatchimals, each one comes in its own egg, but the surprise is whether you get a boy or a girl. Unsurprisingly, this toy is currently #2 on both Amazon's top 100 and kid picks lists. Ages 3+

Where to get it: Amazon, $74.99 (but it's currently on sale for $44.94 if you can catch the Black Friday deal in time)

7. Poopsie Surprise Unicorn

Chapters/Indigo

Poopsie Surprise Unicorn, which poops slime on a glittery potty, is Indigo's top toy pick for 2018. Kids can customize the poop, and there are over 25 surprises included with each unicorn. Ages 6+

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $79.95

8. Antsy Pants Fire Truck

Chapters/Indigo

Kids can build their own huge fire truck with the Antsy Pants Fire Truck Vehicle Kit. This kit is #2 on Indigo's top 50 toy list. Ages 4+

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $69.95

9. Zuru Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise

Toys R Us

This toy features everything that kids are obsessed with these days: an egg, unboxing, surprises, and unicorns. It also tops Toys R Us' list of the hottest toys for 2018. Ages 3+

Where to get it: Toys R Us, $29.99

10. Mega Construx Breakout Beasts Pack

Toys R Us

This series of five buildable beasts, each packaged in a mystery, slime-filled egg, is #2 on Toys R Us' list of the hottest toys for 2018. Ages 5+

Where to get it: Toys R Us, $12.99

11. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall

Mastermind Toys

Another way to bring the Potter-verse to your home, the Lego Harry Potter Great Hall set is one of the bestselling items at Mastermind Toys. Ages 9+

Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $129.99

12. Don't Step In It Game

Walmart

This game about — what else? — poop is blindfolded, poo-dodging fun. And, because kids, it's one of Walmart's top trending toys. Ages 4+

Where to get it: Walmart, $13.88 (Cyber Monday deal)