OTTAWA — The Senate has passed legislation ordering an end to five weeks of rotating strikes by Canadian postal workers.

Royal assent is expected within the hour, allowing the legislation to go into force at noon Tuesday.

Senators voted 53-25 in favour of the bill, with four abstentions, after two days of special sittings to debate the matter.

The bill was rushed through the House of Commons last week.

The government deemed passage of the bill to be urgent due to the economic impact of continued mail disruptions during the busy holiday season.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers maintains the legislation is unconstitutional and has vowed to challenge it in court.

