General Motors will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure, including the one in Oshawa, Ont., as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.

Workers at the Oshawa plant had stopped working earlier in the day as they waited for details on the company's plan to close the facility.

The reduction includes 8,100 white-collar workers, some of whom will take buyouts and others who will be laid off. Most of the affected factories build cars that won't be sold in the U.S. after next year. They could close or they could get different vehicles to build. They will be part of contract talks with the United Auto Workers union next year.

Other than Oshawa, plants without products include assembly plants in Detroit and Lordstown, Ohio. Also affected are transmission factories in Warren, Michigan, as well as Baltimore.

About 6,000 factory workers could lose jobs in the U.S. and Canada, although some could transfer to truck plants.

The Oshawa closure will come at a cost of more than 2,500 jobs. Unifor, the union representing workers at the plant, said it has been informed that there is no product allocated to the Oshawa plant past December 2019.

Following reports Sunday night of the closure of the Oshawa plant, a person briefed on the matter told The Associated Press was just the beginning as GM prepares for the next economic downturn, shifting trade agreements under the Trump administration, and potential tariffs on imported automobiles.

On Monday morning, dozens of workers were seen walking out of the Oshawa Assembly Plant, with some saying they were very unhappy with news of the planned closure.

One man said the union had told workers at the plant to go home and would be speaking with employees at an afternoon meeting.

According to GM's website, the Oshawa Assembly Plant employs 2,522 workers with Unifor Local 222. Production began on Nov. 7, 1953, and in the 1980s the plant employed roughly 23,000 people.

— Combines files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press