With the realities of climate change knocking (correction, banging) at our door, it's imperative people take stock of their daily routines and habits. It may seem daunting at first, but it doesn't have to be. Just start small; even individual behaviours and gestures can make a difference — both for the planet and your wallet. That's why we've partnered with Toyota Prius Prime to bring you a handful of ways to show love to the earth. Here's how you can get started.

Unplug. Literally

It sounds like a basic premise, yet lights left on in empty rooms and hallways lead to tons of wasted energy (not to mention, higher utility bills). Now consider taking it one small step further: Most household appliances, when not being used, should actually be unplugged. This includes things that you might not think twice about, like toasters and coffee markers, and chargers for phones, speakers and tablets.

Drive Smarter

Environmental consciousness doesn't mean you need to compromise your ride. For example, on short distance trips up to 40 km, the Toyota Prius Prime is notable for having zero emissions in electric vehicle mode, so you can feel just as good about yourself running errands behind the wheel as you do tackling those tasks on foot.* Plus, it won't cost you an extra penny! When you're planning a longer trip, the combined electric and hybrid driving mode is next-level efficient, taking you up to 1035 km on a single charge and tank of gas.**

Eat Local

Next time you need to restock the fridge, consider a farmer's market instead of a big box store. The benefits of local, organic eats are ample, from supporting sustainable agriculture to getting the most nutritional integrity out of the foods you're munching on. Shopping local also helps provide a stable economic generator for farmers and growers, while minimizing the carbon footprint associated with transportation costs.

Purge Plastics

Get this: To reach a goal of zero plastic waste by 2025, (which really isn't so far off), it will take just a few subtle but vital daily changes for everyone. Eliminating plastic water bottles and straws and opting for reusable bags for packing groceries will be key. Keep a few cloth totes by your front door so you don't forget! Clearly small choices like these can produce big long-term benefits.

Start Thrifting

Sometimes words like vintage and thrift scare people away. But when it comes to clothes shopping, gently used items are a great way to save a few bucks and help the planet. Consignment stores, for example, will exchange your gently worn items for store credit or cash, so a whole new look won't cost you a thing. There are plenty of options to suit your shopping style, from meticulously preserved vintage to modern secondhand. And you know what they say about trends: What goes around inevitably comes back again!

Spare Water

Another utility that can add up quickly is the water bill. Every drop from a leaky tap or partially open faucet is costly — literally and figuratively — but a little creativity can ensure daily use is maximized. For example, cool water leftover from boiling food to water your garden and plants. Or more simply, put a limit on your monthly baths; showering is much more eco-friendly.

Learn more about the Toyota Prius Prime and start your living more sustainably today.

*Based on Natural Resources Canada 2017 Fuel Consumption Guide published ratings for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Estimated EV mode range rating when fully charged. Actual mileage traveled in EV mode will vary and is dependent on many factors such as traffic, road and weather conditions, vehicle maintenance, driving speed, charging practice, battery age, and cargo load.

**Based on Natural Resources Canada 2017 Fuel Consumption Guide published ratings for both plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and battery-electric vehicles. Estimated combined range rating when fully charged and with a full tank of gas. Actual results will vary based on driving habits and other factors.