Finding Love Letters After 45 Years Is A 'Story Of Fate,' Says Widow Marjory Day

Marjory Day and her late husband David, wrote to each other during his 12 years in the Royal Navy in the 1950s and 1960s. She thought she lost her treasured letters after moving houses in the 1970s, but a man renovating her former house found them in the attic.

