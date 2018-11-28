From Audits To A 'Black People Problem,' Facebook Is Having A Bad Week

Facebook has had a very bad week.

If that's a headline that sounds familiar, it's probably because you've seen it before, maybe in March, maybe in September or maybe even just earlier this month as the social media giant weathered yet another storm of multiple scandals all at once.

Here's a breakdown of this past week at Facebook and all the things that made it so very bad.

It admitted to targeting George Soros and others.

Facebook admitted last Wednesday that it had, in fact, hired a Republican opposition research firm to dig up dirt on billionaire philanthropist George Soros, other Facebook critics and its competitors, as reported in a bombshell New York Times investigation the week before.

The company's since-severed relationship with the company it hired, Definers Public Affairs, began last year when Facebook came under immense pressure to answer to Russian interference in the 2016 election that used the platform.

Throughout the partnership, Definers attempted to discredit Facebook protesters by linking them to figures like Soros, a Democratic donor and longtime critic of the social network, and it promoted negative coverage of Facebook rivals such as Apple and Google.

Elliot Schrage, Facebook's outgoing head of communications and policy, took full responsibility for the scandal.

"Responsibility for these decisions rests with leadership of the Communications team. That's me. Mark and Sheryl relied on me to manage this without controversy," he wrote, referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, the two biggest faces of the company.

The system he created to manage such partnerships "failed here and I'm sorry I let you all down," he added. "I regret my own failure here."

It's facing a civil rights and safety audit.

One of the groups targeted in the Definers smear was the racial justice organization Color of Change, which was founded by Soros' son and often partners with the anti-Facebook group Freedom From Facebook.

Now, in an effort to make good with the group, Facebook has agreed to its demands that it carry out a civil rights and safety audit. Two outside advisers will come in to conduct both a legal audit of its impact on underrepresented communities and communities of color and an audit advising the company on potential bias against conservative voices, Axios first reported.

But Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, says he expects they will need to push for Facebook to release the findings of the audit.

″This is just a first step," he said of the company agreeing to be investigated.

Sandberg met with the group Tuesday to address its other demands, including firing Facebook's vice president of global public policy, Joel Kaplan, a friend of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who attended his swearing-in ceremony.

UK lawmakers are threatening to drop some potentially explosive documents.

Facebook is also scrambling this week to stop British lawmakers from releasing the company's internal legal documents that it seized from another business in a lawsuit with Facebook.

The documents are believed to contain confidential emails about Facebook's data and privacy controls and could shed more damning light on how Facebook's privacy policy allowed Cambridge Analytica to obtain 87 million users' personal data.

Watch: Charlie Angus grills Facebook executives in the U.K. on how the company handles personal data. Story continues below.

The company was pressed on that Tuesday at a British Parliament hearing with lawmakers from nine other countries as part of the part of the U.K. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee's inquiry into disinformation and fake news.

Zuckerberg was a no-show.