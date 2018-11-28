Vancouver police renewed their appeal for additional victims and witnesses after a B.C. trucker was charged with sexually assaulting a girl in a historical case.

Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was charged with several alleged offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, and assault causing bodily harm. They're alleged to have occurred in Vancouver and Prince George, B.C.

The investigation was sparked after the victim, who is now an adult, came forward to Vancouver police.

On Wednesday, the force issued another call for victims and witnesses, adding that they recently learned Roberts is known by the nickname of "Drifter."

Trucker had transient lifestyle

"We're looking back at anywhere upwards of 20-plus years to more recent, as of today," Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters earlier this month. "We're appealing to anyone who recognizes Kevin Roberts."

Roberts is bald with a goatee, and has a tattoo of a woman and a snake on his right upper arm. As a truck driver, he had a "transient lifestyle" with routes in B.C. and Alberta, said police. He has also worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area, and as a mover.

Police believe there are additional survivors, who would have been between the ages of four and 18 at the time of the offences.

Video: Vancouver police held a news conference about the charges

"These types of crimes are extremely traumatic and survivors live with the life-long impact," said Robillard. "We are providing this information and a photo of the suspect, with hopes that we will uncover more information and help prevent this from happening to someone else."

There is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault in Canada.

Anyone with information can call the Vancouver police sex crime unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

