What To Watch On Netflix Canada In December 2018

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but you know what's hella delightful? Getting your hygge on with some cozy blankets and a little Netflix to help you chill your chill. Hibernation mode is in full effect, as it should be — your humble and heated abode will keep you safe from "Jingle Bells" playing on maddening repeat in malls, and cold weather that is downright mean.

Get your eggnog spiked and snuggle in for the night with some Netflix. Check out some highlights of what to watch in December below:

Movies:

"Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" — Available Dec. 7

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling's beloved masterpiece, in which a boy, who would become a legend, wants nothing more than to find a home. Torn between two worlds, that of the jungle and humankind, Mowgli must navigate the inherent dangers in each on a journey to discover who he really is.

Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand (Mowgli). And it'll also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

"Dumplin'" — Available Dec. 7

"Dumplin'"

Dumplin' (Danielle Macdonald) is the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston), who signs up for her mom's pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

TV:

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale"— Available Dec. 14

She's baaaack. For a one-off holiday episode, that is. As the winter solstice approaches, Sabrina orchestrates an emotional séance with serious consequences, and Susie's merry plans turn menacing.

"Inside the Real Narcos" — Available Dec. 14

Special Forces soldier Jason Fox embeds himself with drug cartels in Mexico, Colombia and Peru to understand the people involved and how they operate.

"Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable" — Available Dec. 18

It's been 15 years since Ellen DeGeneres did her last stand-up special. And we're pretty happy she's back. DeGeneres is "Relatable" in her debut Netflix original comedy special filmed at Seattle's Benaroya Hall

"7 Days Out" — Available Dec. 21

"7 Days Out"

"7 Days Out" offers an intimate look at the excitement and drama of the seven days leading up to the most significant historical and cultural events in the worlds of fashion, food, space, sports, and entertainment. From Karl Lagerfeld preparing for the latest Chanel Haute Couture collection, to NASA's groundbreaking Cassini mission, 7 Days Out delivers unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access as we countdown the most exciting events in the world. The series comes from the acclaimed director of First Monday in May, Andrew Rossi, from Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard, Executive Producers of Chef's Table and Last Chance U, and Executive Producer Joe Zee.

"Yummy Mummies" — Available Dec. 28

"Yummy Mummies"

The show follows four young mothers with enviable lifestyles throughout their pregnancies, as they delve into a chaotic new reality of parenting newborn babies.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in December 2018:

"Bones," Seasons 1-7

"Gone Girl"

"Hidden Figures"

"Leaving"

Disney's "Moana"

"Bob's Burgers," Seasons 1-7

"New Girl," Seasons 1-6

