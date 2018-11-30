Let's be real: stocking stuffers can be pretty useless. But that's what makes them fun, right?
If you're wondering where to find some unique ideas this year, we've got you covered. From hangover tea to a Sorting Hat candle that reveals your Hogwarts house when it burns, these are the best stocking stuffers of 2018. Your loved ones will definitely get a kick out of these small gifts.
1. BeanBoozled by Jelly Belly
Buy it here: Drake General Store, $16.50
2. Mini karaoke microphone
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $10
3. Sushi cat coasters
Buy it here: Society6, $12 for four
4. Where's Waldo socks
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $10
5. Punch notebook
Buy it here: Etsy, $13.77
6. Lush Santa bath bomb
Buy it here: Lush, $9.95
7. Bear phone case
Buy it here: Society6, $28.79
8. The Sorting Hat soy wax candle
Buy it here: Etsy, $5.09+
9. 10-function wooden hammer tool
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $14
10. Leg lamp shot glass
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $10
11. "Don't stop until you're proud" sticker
Buy it here: Society6, $3.99
12. Gnomey's mini maze
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $6.50
13. Let's Avocuddle enamel pin
Buy it here: Etsy, $13.77
14. Lip Smackers Avengers lip balms
Buy it here: Walmart, $14.97
15. Dad Jokes by Ben Thomas
Buy it here: Amazon, $6.54
16. Hangover tea
Buy it here: Drake General Store, $18
17. Cat whisker beanie
Buy it here: Forever 21, $5
18. Cactus dryer balls
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $10
19. Cat ring holder
Buy it here: Amazon, $13.69
20. Roots mug candle
Buy it here: Roots, $22
