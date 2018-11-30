Let's be real: stocking stuffers can be pretty useless. But that's what makes them fun, right?

If you're wondering where to find some unique ideas this year, we've got you covered. From hangover tea to a Sorting Hat candle that reveals your Hogwarts house when it burns, these are the best stocking stuffers of 2018. Your loved ones will definitely get a kick out of these small gifts.

1. BeanBoozled by Jelly Belly

Drake General Store

Buy it here: Drake General Store, $16.50

2. Mini karaoke microphone

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $10

3. Sushi cat coasters

Society6

Buy it here: Society6, $12 for four

4. Where's Waldo socks

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $10

5. Punch notebook

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $13.77

6. Lush Santa bath bomb

Lush

Buy it here: Lush, $9.95

7. Bear phone case

Society6

Buy it here: Society6, $28.79

8. The Sorting Hat soy wax candle

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $5.09+

9. 10-function wooden hammer tool

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $14

10. Leg lamp shot glass

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $10

11. "Don't stop until you're proud" sticker

Society6

Buy it here: Society6, $3.99

12. Gnomey's mini maze

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $6.50

13. Let's Avocuddle enamel pin

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $13.77

14. Lip Smackers Avengers lip balms

Walmart

Buy it here: Walmart, $14.97

15. Dad Jokes by Ben Thomas

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $6.54

16. Hangover tea

Drake General Store

Buy it here: Drake General Store, $18

17. Cat whisker beanie

Forever 21

Buy it here: Forever 21, $5

18. Cactus dryer balls

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $10

19. Cat ring holder

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $13.69

20. Roots mug candle

Roots

Buy it here: Roots, $22

