For people living with anxiety, the holidays can be the most stressful time of the year.
One in four Canadians will experience one anxiety disorder in their lifetime, according the Anxiety Disorders Association of Canada. There are many factors that can heighten anxious feelings over the holidays: overcrowded malls, difficult relatives, all of the parties, none of the parties.
If you're looking for a gift to help ease someone's anxiety, we've gathered some goods to try to help.
1. Headspace Meditation App
Price: Varies depending on package
Where to buy it: Headspace
2. The Hush Blanket With Duvet Cover
Price: $149
Where to buy it: Hush
3. Anxiety bracelet
Price: $34.25
Where to buy it: Etsy
4. Aveda stress-fix™ concentrate
Price: $31
Where to buy it: Aveda
5. Apothecary Ultrasonic Portable Misting Diffuser
Price: $29.99
Where to buy it: The Bay
6. Lava bead necklace (Put 1 or 2 drops of essential oils onto the stone and it will naturally diffuse)
Price: $34.25
Where to buy it: Etsy
7. DAVIDs TEA Organic Serenity Now Tea
Price: $8.98
Where to buy it: David's Tea
8. The Anxiety and Worry Workbook: The Cognitive Behavioral Solution
Price: $52.62
Where to buy it: Amazon
More from HuffPost Canada:
9. Self-Love Infusion Self-Care Kit | Stresscase
Price: $53
Where to buy it: Stresscase
10. Lush The Big Sleep Bath Bomb
Price: $8.95
Where to buy it: LUSH
11. Saje Stress Release Tension Reducing Remedy
Price: $8.95
Where to buy it: LUSH
12. ANXIETY EASE scented all natural soy candle with 100 per cent pure essential oils
Price: $20.50
Where to buy it: Etsy
13. The Five-Minute Journal
Price: $30.45
Where to buy it: Intelligent Change
14. Anxiety Colouring Book
Price: $9.10
Where to buy it: Amazon
16. IsoFlex Stress Ball - Assorted
Price: $ 5.99
Where to buy it: Mastermind Toys
16. Belle Calligraphy Kit: Materials and Instruction for Modern Script
Price: $32.67
Where to buy it: Amazon
Also on HuffPost: