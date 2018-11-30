For people living with anxiety, the holidays can be the most stressful time of the year.

One in four Canadians will experience one anxiety disorder in their lifetime, according the Anxiety Disorders Association of Canada. There are many factors that can heighten anxious feelings over the holidays: overcrowded malls, difficult relatives, all of the parties, none of the parties.

If you're looking for a gift to help ease someone's anxiety, we've gathered some goods to try to help.

1. Headspace Meditation App

Headspace

Price: Varies depending on package

Where to buy it: Headspace

2. The Hush Blanket With Duvet Cover

Hush

Price: $149

Where to buy it: Hush

3. Anxiety bracelet

Etsy

Price: $34.25

Where to buy it: Etsy

4. Aveda stress-fix™ concentrate

Aveda

Price: $31

Where to buy it: Aveda

5. Apothecary Ultrasonic Portable Misting Diffuser

The Bay

Price: $29.99

Where to buy it: The Bay

6. Lava bead necklace (Put 1 or 2 drops of essential oils onto the stone and it will naturally diffuse)

Etsy

Price: $34.25

Where to buy it: Etsy

7. DAVIDs TEA Organic Serenity Now Tea

David's Tea

Price: $8.98

Where to buy it: David's Tea

8. The Anxiety and Worry Workbook: The Cognitive Behavioral Solution

Amazon

Price: $52.62

Where to buy it: Amazon

9. Self-Love Infusion Self-Care Kit | Stresscase

Stresscase

Price: $53

Where to buy it: Stresscase

10. Lush The Big Sleep Bath Bomb

LUSH

Price: $8.95

Where to buy it: LUSH

11. Saje Stress Release Tension Reducing Remedy

Saje

Price: $8.95

Where to buy it: LUSH

12. ANXIETY EASE scented all natural soy candle with 100 per cent pure essential oils

Etsy

Price: $20.50

Where to buy it: Etsy

13. The Five-Minute Journal

Intelligent Change

Price: $30.45

Where to buy it: Intelligent Change

14. Anxiety Colouring Book

Amazon

Price: $9.10

Where to buy it: Amazon

16. IsoFlex Stress Ball - Assorted

Mastermind Toys

Price: $ 5.99

Where to buy it: Mastermind Toys

16. Belle Calligraphy Kit: Materials and Instruction for Modern Script

Amazon

Price: $32.67

Where to buy it: Amazon

Also on HuffPost: