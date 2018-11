NEWS

Newfoundland Storm Winds Rip Roof Of Harbour Restaurant In Port aux Basques

Winds of over 150 km/h caused damage to the southern coast and western part of Newfoundland, Canada, according to CBC. Joshua Matthews captured video of a roof being blown off the Harbour Restaurant in Port aux Basques, Nfld., on November 29. The storm also brought down power lines, uprooted trees and damaged houses. Roads were closed in the area as cleanup efforts were underway. Credit: Joshua Matthews via Storyful