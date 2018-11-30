Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Wed In Stunning Indian Palace

This weekend, the other "royal" wedding of 2018, that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, is set to turn the world's attention to the sumptuous Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, India, where the A-list couple will say their "I dos."

Built over 15 years in the mid-20th century, the palace has all the markings that make it fit for royalty, Indian and otherwise.

Constructed with the same palm court marble used to build the Taj Mahal, the palace is currently home to the former royal family of Jodhpur.

Izzet Keribar via Getty Images The sumptuous Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, where the Hollywood couple will say their "I dos."

A striking landmark on the horizon with its domes and turrets, columns and archways, it's set in the desert, but features 26 acres of greenery, with peacocks roaming majestically among its garden oases.

Despite its traditional architecture, the hotel's 64 rooms and suites feature luxury modern amenities like marble bathrooms and an Art Deco theme.

The palace's most luxurious Maharani Suite spans 4,850 feet and is aptly described as a dramatic and feminine presidential suite "fit for a queen" with its colour palette of pink, black and chrome.

Local media reports that the hotel wedding ceremony, set for Dec. 2, will include both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

