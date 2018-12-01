After two separate ceremonies this weekend, Hollywood royalty Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially husband and wife.

The bride shared photos and videos of their Hindu ceremony on Sunday, the day after a Christian celebration, reflecting how their relationship has been a blending of cultures from the beginning.

There were several traditional pre-wedding celebrations, Vogue reported, including a mehendi session where Chopra's hands and feet were decorated with henna by women of both families.

Earlier this week, Chopra's mother held a puja, an Indian ceremony for "showing reverence to a god, a spirit, or another aspect of the divine through invocations, prayers, songs, and rituals." Another pre-wedding party saw relatives and friends performing a dance, and haldi ceremony meant to ward off evil and bless the couple.

"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra joked to Vogue.

Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party.



Pictured here attending #RL50 earlier this fall, shortly following their engagement announcement. pic.twitter.com/9jAZC5vVYz — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) December 1, 2018

Ralph Lauren, Chopra's long-time collaborator, designed her custom wedding dress for Saturday's Christian ceremony. The designer also outfitted Jonas, along with the couple's bridesmaids and groomsmen.

It was a big family affair with Jonas's brothers, Kevin, Joe and Frankie, along with Chopra's brother Siddharth in the groom's party, and Jonas's dad Paul officiating, Elle reported. The couple exchanged Chopard rings, according to People.

The wedding was held at the jaw-dropping Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, which also hosted Sunday's Hindu ceremony.

Fireworks, naturally

The couple made sure all the guests were equipped with a welcome kit that included "Indian Weddings For Dummies" and "Western Weddings For Dummies", because they're courteous like that, Cosmopolitan shared.

The night wrapped up with an impressive fireworks show.

One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. pic.twitter.com/KcTD5D4MAw — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2018

In the lead-up to their twin ceremonies, Chopra and Jonas hosted several events that blended both of their backgrounds.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," Chopra posted on Instagram.

They got engaged in August after a year of dating with a traditional Indian roka ceremony in front of their families. Jonas also celebrated Thanksgiving in India with Chopra's family.

With files from Maija Kappler