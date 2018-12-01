Canadian politicians past and present are offering their condolences following the death of George H. W. Bush, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the former U.S. president's commitment to his country was clear.

"His exemplary spirit of service and commitment to country would mark each of his roles – including in Congress, as ambassador to the United Nations, as head of the Central Intelligence Agency, and in the White House," Trudeau said of the former president in a written statement.

Bloomberg via Getty Images FILE: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the audience on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008. George H.W. Bush, the U.S. president who fashioned a restrained response to the Soviet Unions collapse and assembled the multinational coalition that liberated Kuwait from an Iraqi invasion, hoping that would be a model for a new world order, has died. He was 94. Photographer: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night at the age of 94 — just eight months after the death of his wife Barbara Bush.

"President Bush was a dedicated and thoughtful leader who stuck by his convictions and values," Trudeau said. "He did much to strengthen relations between our two countries, championing the North American Free Trade Agreement and initiatives like the fight against acid rain."

Bloomberg via Getty Images Brian Mulroney, Canada's former prime minister, speaks during the Canadian Council for the America's New Strategies for a New North America conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The foreign ministers of Mexico and Canada presented a unified front ahead of potential trade talks with Donald Trump's administration, stressing the North American Free Trade Agreement has benefited all three countries. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, whose nine years in power overlapped with Bush's four, said in a written statement that he and his wife share in the Bush family's grief.

"President Bush had become one of those statesmen about whom history's judgement rises every year. It was my privilege to have worked with him on an array of world-changing policy achievements," Mulroney said, listing German re-unification and NAFTA as examples.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper tweeted that Bush was "a conservative leader and deeply devoted family man" who leaves behind an incredible legacy.

Statement on the passing of President George H. W. Bush pic.twitter.com/XOXbhyrOEK — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) December 1, 2018

Some of Canada's Conservative premiers also tweeted their condolences.

"We Canadians will remember his friendship and generous spirit," Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted. "May he rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote that Bush was "a humble, well-respected political figure while serving and through his many years post-presidency."

Also on HuffPost: