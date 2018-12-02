What better way to celebrate Hanukkah than with the important and beloved tradition of the ugly holiday sweater?

There are now lots of places where you can buy a Hanukkah-themed sweater with garish design and cringe-worthy puns, if you so choose.

The Bay

"Let's get lit" is a popular Hanukkah sweater choice, since it combines the traditional lighting of a menorah with youth slang that will inevitably be used in a way that's possibly incorrect or at least very awkward. (This is a widely revered custom of the ugly sweater genre.)

Price: $42

Where to buy it: The Bay

Nordstrom .

Told you.

Price: $136.73

Where to buy it: Nordstrom

Etsy

This one is actually pretty funny.

Price: $43.28

Where to buy it: Etsy

Etsy

This sweater is cute, but people who don't understand Hebrew pronunciation might ask you to explain it over and over. Great way to start a conversation!

Price: $20.84

Where to buy it: Etsy

Zazzle

For when you specifically want your sweater to reference latkes.

Price: $40.55

Where to buy it: Zazzle

Amazon .

For when you specifically want your sweater to reference latkes, but found the fonts on the previous sweaters a little too loud.

Price: $42.21

Where to buy it: Amazon

Etsy

For a slightly more Hebraic take on the "Home Alone"-inspired "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal" sweater.

Price: $35.73

Where to buy it: Etsy

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images TV hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Nick Lachey visit Hallmark's 'Christmas In July' wearing ugly Christmas sweaters.

Ugly Christmas sweaters, of course, are a long-established tradition. Various ugly sweater historians have linked their origins to '80s comedies like "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." They were brought back into the mainstream in the early 2000s.

Vancouver claims to be the first city to host an Ugly Christmas Sweater party in 2001. It's now an annual event at the city's Commodore Ballroom, raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The ugly sweater tradition is now so popular that many retailers make their own. In 2016, the American company Ragstock developed a Tinder-esque "Swipe-a-Sweater" app to help people more efficiently browse their collection. Ragstock's president bragged that they had the "largest inventory of vintage ugly sweaters in the world," with more than 25,000.

NurPhoto via Getty Images People take part in an Ugly Christmas Sweater Run on Dec. 16, 2017 in Amsterdam.

Fred Hajjar, the co-founder of UglyChristmasSweater.com told Fast Company that he made about $4.7 million in 2013, rising to $6.3 million the next year.

The trend has started to expand to other holidays with "ugly Halloween sweaters." So why should Hanukkah be any different?

The Jewish people's right to be just as schmaltzy and tacky as people who celebrate Christmas has even expanded to Hallmark: everyone's favourite producer of generic and predictable Christmas movies has two new Hanukkah flicks in the works.

Get your sweater on and settle in.