Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir Were Added To Canada's 2018 Walk Of Fame

Canada’s sweethearts Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have now been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. The ice dancing duo joined Chris Hadfield, Andrea Martin, Seth Rogen and more in a celebration of Canadian excellence in 2018. The ceremony will be broadcast on CTV on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.