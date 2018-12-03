TORONTO — Shares of Aphria Inc. plunged following a report by a short seller that called the cannabis producer a "black hole."

The report by Quintessential Capital Management alleged Aphria has acquired foreign companies at inflated prices in ways that it believes benefit a group of insiders.

"Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets," Quintessential said in a report produced in conjunction with short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Aphria called the allegations "false and defamatory."

Watch: What to know about cannabis and credit cards (story continues below)

"The company is preparing a comprehensive response to provide shareholders with the facts and is also pursuing all available legal options against Quintessential Capital," Tamara Macgregor, Aphria's vice-president of communications said in a statement.

Aphria shares fell as much as 29 per cent to $7.38 in heavy trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday morning. By early afternoon, the Leamington, Ont.-based cannabis producer's shares recovered slightly to $8.31 or nearly 21 per cent lower than its closing price of $10.51 on Friday.

In the report published on Monday, the short-sellers said Aphria's recent Latin American acquisitions "raise major red flags" and "appear to be largely worthless."

Quintessential and Hindenburg said they are short on Aphria. By selling shares short, investors makes money when the price of a company's shares fall.