21 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Won’t Fail To Impress

You did it again. You got caught up in all the holiday parties and general merriment this time of year brings that you completely ran out of time to research thoughtful gifts for all the loved ones in your life. Oops.

Well, have no fear. Even if you leave your shopping to Dec. 24, there are still plenty of no-fail gift ideas you can pick up at any major Canadian retailer. To help get you going, here are 21 last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can count on. Trust us.

1. Tessa And Scott: Our Journey From Childhood Dream To Gold

Indigo

Get it here: Indigo, $20.54

2. Crosley vinyl turntable

Hudson's Bay

Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $130

3. Saje Aroma Gem Brushed Gold diffuser

Saje

Get it here: Saje, $79.95

4. Adidas hoodie

Adidas

Get it here: Adidas, $120

5. David's Tea customizable mug

David's Tea

Get it here: David's Tea, $23

6. Patterned print scarf

Zara

Get it here: Zara, $39.90

7. Purdys milk and dark chocolate gift box

Purdys

Get it here: Purdys, $45

8. Audio Technica over-ear sound isolating headphones

Best Buy

Get it here: Best Buy, $219

9. Tatcha skincare obento box

Sephora

Get it here: Sephora, $80

11. Bear slippers

Forever 21

Get it here: Forever 21, $15.92

10. Scattergories

Walmart

Get it here: Walmart, $30.41

12. Herschel Supply Co. backpack

Boathouse

Get it here: Boathouse, $90

13. La Senza robe

La Senza

Get it here: La Senza, $34.95

14. S'well water bottle

Saks Fifth Avenue

Get it here: Saks Fifth Avenue, $45

15. Kinder sleigh

Canadian Tire

Get it here: Canadian Tire, $119.99

16. Roots Mahone sweatpants

Roots

Get it here: Roots, $74

17. 52 Lists For Happiness journal

Indigo

Get it here: Indigo, $11.86

18. Toronto Raptors snapback cap

Lids

Get it here: Lids, $40.99

19. Toastmaster 10-cup rice cooker

Walmart

Get it here: Walmart, $17.98

20. ban.do gym bag

Hudson's Bay

Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $35

21. Master Chef bakeware set

Canadian Tire

Get it here: Canadian Tire, $49.99

Also on HuffPost: