21 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Won’t Fail To Impress

You did it again. You got caught up in all the holiday parties and general merriment this time of year brings that you completely ran out of time to research thoughtful gifts for all the loved ones in your life. Oops.
Well, have no fear. Even if you leave your shopping to Dec. 24, there are still plenty of no-fail gift ideas you can pick up at any major Canadian retailer. To help get you going, here are 21 last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can count on. Trust us.
1. Tessa And Scott: Our Journey From Childhood Dream To Gold
Get it here: Indigo, $20.54
2. Crosley vinyl turntable
Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $130
3. Saje Aroma Gem Brushed Gold diffuser
Get it here: Saje, $79.95
4. Adidas hoodie
Get it here: Adidas, $120
5. David's Tea customizable mug
Get it here: David's Tea, $23
6. Patterned print scarf
Get it here: Zara, $39.90
7. Purdys milk and dark chocolate gift box
Get it here: Purdys, $45
8. Audio Technica over-ear sound isolating headphones
Get it here: Best Buy, $219
9. Tatcha skincare obento box
Get it here: Sephora, $80
11. Bear slippers
Get it here: Forever 21, $15.92
10. Scattergories
Get it here: Walmart, $30.41
12. Herschel Supply Co. backpack
Get it here: Boathouse, $90
13. La Senza robe
Get it here: La Senza, $34.95
14. S'well water bottle
Get it here: Saks Fifth Avenue, $45
15. Kinder sleigh
Get it here: Canadian Tire, $119.99
16. Roots Mahone sweatpants
Get it here: Roots, $74
17. 52 Lists For Happiness journal
Get it here: Indigo, $11.86
18. Toronto Raptors snapback cap
Get it here: Lids, $40.99
19. Toastmaster 10-cup rice cooker
Get it here: Walmart, $17.98
20. ban.do gym bag
Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $35
21. Master Chef bakeware set
Get it here: Canadian Tire, $49.99
