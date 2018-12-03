NEWS
Saskatchewan Makes Semi-Truck Driver Training Mandatory After Humboldt Broncos Crash

Drivers will be instructed in a classroom, in a yard and behind the wheel.

The wreckage of a fatal bus crash carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team is shown outside of Tisdale, Sask., on April, 7, 2018.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is introducing mandatory training for semi-truck drivers almost eight months after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Starting in March, drivers seeking a Class 1 commercial licence will be required to undergo at least 121.5 hours of training.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured in April when the Broncos team bus and a semi collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Only Ontario has mandatory training

Joe Hargrave, minister for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, says the training will make the roads safer.

Drivers will be instructed in a classroom, in a yard and behind the wheel as part of the new program.

Ontario is currently the only province that has mandatory truck driver training consisting of 103.5 hours.

