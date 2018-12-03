WestJet Surprises Loved Ones By Reuniting Them In Holiday Video

Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet has done it again: the airline has released another tear-jerking holiday video as part of what's become a Christmas tradition.

Last year, WestJet brought cheer to the victims of wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alta., by throwing a big Christmas party and giving away free flight vouchers.

This year, the campaign kicks off with a stunt that reunited a long-distance family, friends and loved ones in London, England.

Watch: WestJet Christmas Miracle. Story continues below.

Halifax parents Kathleen and Bob are flown to London to help shoot what they think will be a commercial for the airline. But the carrier has also flown out their eldest daughter Jennifer, who lives in Seoul, South Korea, to surprise her parents.

When she sidles up to their side as they're window-gazing and surprises them, the reaction is priceless. The kind of delighted surprise you can't feign.

Every day until Dec. 25, WestJet's Advent Calendar campaign will showcase new videos that highlight holiday traditions around the world.

