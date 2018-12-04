Spotify users, do you love Drake? Is he rising? On the charts, that is. And the answer is a resounding yes.

Drake is apparently the overlord of Spotify. Drizzy is the platform's most-streamed artist of the year globally with an astounding 8.2 billion plays of his songs. Spotify has also named Drake the most streamed artist of all time, which isn't tough to believe now that he's tacked 8.2 billion new streams onto his career total. He also lands the most-streamed album ("Scorpion") and the Nos. 1 and 5 most-streamed songs ("God's Plan" and "Nice For What," respectively).

He started at Degrassi, now he's Spotify-legit.

Following Drake on the 2018 list of top artists is Post Malone. His song "Psycho" lands at No. 3 and he has garnered two of the top five most-streamed albums. Malone's new compilation, "Beerbongs & Bentleys," was the second most-streamed album in the U.S. on Spotify, while his debut full-length "Stoney" has somehow held the No. 5 spot, despite the fact that it was released almost exactly two years ago.

Next in line for Spotify's most-streamed artists are XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran, who was Spotify's top streamed artist last year.

While she may not be the luckiest in love, Ariana Grande definitely is when it comes to being a streaming star. No women made the Top 5, but Grande's 48 million plus monthly listeners raised her to the position of Spotify's most-streamed female artist, following in the footsteps of three-time winner Rihanna. Grande dropped her fourth album, "Sweetener," in August, and her music has streamed more than 3 billion times this year. (Side note, if you haven't seen "thank u, next," you'll thank us for reco'ing you do so right now.) Cardi B's debut album "Invasion of Privacy" was the fourth most-streamed album. They are followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Other Spotify spots:

Most-Streamed Groups (with three or more members):

Imagine Dragons is Spotify's most-streamed group for 2018, but K-pop sensation BTS also enjoyed plenty of global listening. Maroon 5 and Migos come in third and fourth, and Coldplay took fifth.

Spotify's Most-Followed Playlists

Genres That Grew the Most in 2018

Also on HuffPost: