Global Edmonton's morning weatherman is a lot of things — but he's not a handyman.

Mike Sobel was quick to jump in Wednesday when the anchors of the morning show noticed the "b" in the Global sign on the front of their desk had tipped askew.

His attempt to fix it... well, let's just say he should stick to reporting the weather.

'We are falling apart': Things went from bad to worse when weather specialist @MikeSobel tried to fix a falling piece of our news desk, only for it to come off completely. #yegmedia#yegpic.twitter.com/gujdUduYDa — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) December 5, 2018

"I think I'll keep my day job," Sobel later tweeted.

There must be something in the coffee at Global, as an almost identical situation played out at its Calgary station earlier this year, when meteorologist Jordan Witzel broke a piece off his news desk.

Global News Morning Calgary's @JordanWitzel broke our news desk. We fixed it with duct tape. pic.twitter.com/mGavHXlGdw — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) March 6, 2018

