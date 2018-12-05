LIVING
12/05/2018 12:45 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

TIFF Announces The Best Canadian Films Of 2018

"Anthropocene" made the list, as did the Haida-language film "Sgaaway K'uuna (Edge of the Knife)."

  • Canadian Press
Anthropocene directors Edward Burtynsky, Jennifer Barchwal and Nicholas de Pencier at TIFF.
Rick Madonik via Getty Images
TORONTO — A documentary about humanity's impact on the Earth and a feature shot in the Haida language are among TIFF's top 10 Canadian features of the year.

The organization that runs the Toronto International Film Festival released its Top Ten lists of features and shorts of 2018.

Organizers say the two lists include four directorial debuts, three Indigenous filmmakers, and 11 female filmmakers.

Among the features are "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, and "Sgaaway K'uuna (Edge of the Knife)" directed by Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown of British Columbia.

The lists were curated by TIFF programmers in collaboration with the Vancouver Film Critics Circle and the Association quebecoise des critiques de cinema.

TIFF is set to celebrate the films and their filmmakers at a cocktail event Wednesday in Toronto.

The Canadian Press
Amy Nostbakken, left, and Norah Sadava in a scene from the film "Mouthpiece."

TIFF's Top Ten Canadian Films are:

The TIFF Top Ten Canadian Shorts of 2018 are:

  • Canadian Press
