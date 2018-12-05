TORONTO — A documentary about humanity's impact on the Earth and a feature shot in the Haida language are among TIFF's top 10 Canadian features of the year.

The organization that runs the Toronto International Film Festival released its Top Ten lists of features and shorts of 2018.

Organizers say the two lists include four directorial debuts, three Indigenous filmmakers, and 11 female filmmakers.

Among the features are "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, and "Sgaaway K'uuna (Edge of the Knife)" directed by Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown of British Columbia.

The lists were curated by TIFF programmers in collaboration with the Vancouver Film Critics Circle and the Association quebecoise des critiques de cinema.

TIFF is set to celebrate the films and their filmmakers at a cocktail event Wednesday in Toronto.

The Canadian Press Amy Nostbakken, left, and Norah Sadava in a scene from the film "Mouthpiece."

TIFF's Top Ten Canadian Films are:

The TIFF Top Ten Canadian Shorts of 2018 are:

Also on HuffPost: