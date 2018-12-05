POLITICS
12/05/2018 11:54 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante Apologizes For Delivering Speech In English

Her remarks were meant to welcome the arrival of three U.K.-based AI companies to Montreal.

  • Canadian Press
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante speaks during a news conference in Montreal on April 26, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante speaks during a news conference in Montreal on April 26, 2018.

Montreal's mayor is apologizing for speaking almost entirely in English as she delivered a speech highlighting international foreign investment in Montreal.

Valerie Plante admitted she made a mistake by not using more French as she addressed the crowd at an artificial intelligence gathering Tuesday.

She told a council meeting Wednesday morning that she delivers about a dozen speeches a week, all mainly in French, and is proud to do so.

"French is my native language, it's the language of my heart, and it's a great pride for me to use this language in the biggest francophone metropolis in North America," she said.

Plante drew the ire of language critics for the speech Tuesday, which contained no French except for a brief opening greeting and a thank you at the end.

Her remarks were designed to welcome the arrival of three U.K.-based AI companies to Montreal.

Plante said on Twitter Tuesday night that she had departed from her notes, and the speech should have been delivered mainly in French.

Also On HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Montreal Montreal mayor Politics Valerie Plante