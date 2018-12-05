Montreal's mayor is apologizing for speaking almost entirely in English as she delivered a speech highlighting international foreign investment in Montreal.

Valerie Plante admitted she made a mistake by not using more French as she addressed the crowd at an artificial intelligence gathering Tuesday.

She told a council meeting Wednesday morning that she delivers about a dozen speeches a week, all mainly in French, and is proud to do so.

"French is my native language, it's the language of my heart, and it's a great pride for me to use this language in the biggest francophone metropolis in North America," she said.

Je suis fière d'être la mairesse de la métropole francophone d'Amérique du Nord et je demeure engagée à faire la promotion de notre langue commune et officielle sur toutes les tribunes. #polmtl (2/2) — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 4, 2018

Plante drew the ire of language critics for the speech Tuesday, which contained no French except for a brief opening greeting and a thank you at the end.

Her remarks were designed to welcome the arrival of three U.K.-based AI companies to Montreal.

Plante said on Twitter Tuesday night that she had departed from her notes, and the speech should have been delivered mainly in French.

