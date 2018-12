PARENTS

'Kiss The Girl' From 'The Little Mermaid' Called Out For Being Misogynistic In #MeToo Era

An all-male a cappella group at Princeton University has scrapped the Disney song "Kiss The Girl" from future performances after receiving complaints that it sparks concerns about consent. In "The Daily Princetonian," a student called "The Little Mermaid" song “more misogynistic and dismissive of consent than cute.”