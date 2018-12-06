Wondering what YouTube vortexes Canadians were sucked into this year? Ones that involved Kylie Jenner's surprise baby reveal, a yodelling boy wonder, and a heated "Yanny" vs "Laurel" debate, apparently.

When Kylie disappeared from the public eye for several months, only to reemerge with big mood news — the birth of her daughter via a pregnancy-video montage — Canadians cared. A lot. Her video "To Our Daughter," had 75 million YouTube views, making it the platform's most watched video this year. A possible surprise to some who may have thought folks north of the 49th didn't pay much attention to the Kardashians.

Scroll on for the full list of videos that distracted us the most from real life this year.

1. "To Our Daughter"

This video is a moving mini-documentary about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and birth of her and boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi. Most of the Kardashian clan make an appearance in the video, though first-time grandparent Caitlyn Jenner is conspicuously absent. The video includes a first glimpse of Chicago West, the third child of Kim and Kanye, who was four weeks old at the time.

2. "We Broke Up"

Social media superstars Liza Koshy and David Dobrik broke up IRL in January but didn't announce it on social media until six months later, in this video. Here, they discuss their breakup, they laugh, they cry, they best-friend-it-out and people cared enough because their video is second in this round-up.

3. Do You Hear "Yanny" or "Laurel"? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)

Did you hear Yanny? Or Laurel? Or both? What does it all mean?! The world was gripped by this video that dropped science behind why what you might hear from audio recordings depends on sound frequencies. Turns out the recording is from vocabulary.com and guess what ... it's saying "Laurel." So there.

4. Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

If Carpool Karaoke is going to hit up Liverpool, you definitely need to land Paul McCartney as your passenger singer. James Corden and McCartney drive around and visit the latter's childhood home; the Beatles singer even performs in a local pub. The video has had more than 35 million hits since June.

5. Walmart Yodelling Kid

Maria von Trapp faced some stiff competition with young yodeller Mason Ramsey, who made Walmart's shopping aisles come alive with the sounds of the "Lovesick Blues."

6. Deadpool, Meet Cable

The world couldn't wait for Deadpool 2, so when this much-anticipated trailer hit with Merc making good on his promise to bring Cable onboard for the sequel, folks clicked on it. Over and over again.

7. The Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle

If you didn't stay up all night or wake up unreasonably early to watch Meghan Markle marry her prince, you may have watched this video of the grand affair, complete with the added bonus of behind-the-scenes at The Royal Wedding.

Rounding out the last contenders in YouTube's top 10 list are:

8. Falcon Heavy Test Flight

9. FORTNIGHT DANCE CHALLENGE! - (In Real Life)

10. 2018 US Open Highlights: Serena Williams' dispute overshadows Naomi Osaka's final win | ESPN.

Top Trending Music Videos

You can't have a top YouTube list without music videos. And you basically can't produce a video featuring cameos by Tiffany Haddish, Canada's very own Lilly Singh, Ellen DeGeneres, and of course, Cardi B, among a slew of other badass broads, and not expect to land top spot on the most-watched music video of 2018 list, a la Maroon 5's "Girls Like You."

Next in line is Drake, who along with God, has a plan and that's to rule all things media. He was recently named Spotify's top streaming artist and now also make YouTube's top 10 list. He's among good company with Childish Gambino's mesmerizing "This Is America," video, along with Bruno Mar for "Finesse," and Ariana Grande's aesthetic af "no tears left to cry."

1. Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B

2. Drake - God's Plan

3. Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)

4. Bruno Mars - Finesse (Remix) [Feat. Cardi B] [Official Video]

5. Ariana Grande - no tears left to cry

6.Post Malone - Psycho ft. Ty Dolla $ign

7. Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It [Official Music Video]

8. Drake - Nice For What

9. Lil Dicky - Freaky Friday feat. Chris Brown (Official Music Video)

10. Dua Lipa - IDGAF (Official Music Video)

