Christmas Gift Ideas For Him When You Have No Clue What He Wants

Sometimes shopping for someone you're closest to can be the hardest. After all, do you get them something fun and quirky that will elicit a strong reaction upon opening, or do you opt for a more thoughtful, practical gift that they can get good use out of over time?
The struggle is real, but the trick is to not overthink it. To give you some inspiration about what to get the man in your life, we've rounded up 22 Christmas gift ideas for him that are guaranteed to impress. We're sure you'll find something sweet for him here.
1. David's Tea discovery kit
Buy it here: David's Tea, $49
2. Roots plaid shirt
Buy it here: Roots, $88
3. Polaroid instant camera
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $189
4. "Rocky": Heavyweight Collection (40th anniversary edition)
Buy it here: Amazon, $19.99
5. Succulent planter set
Buy it here: Amazon, $19.93
6. Reebok pump supreme tape
Buy it here:Reebok, $139.99
7. 500 Writing Prompts journal
Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $15.95
8. Personalized "Game of Thrones" cutting board
Buy it here: Etsy, $29.35+
9. Healthy Skin Care Detox Kit
Buy it here: Consonant Skincare, $99
10. Greenland throw
Buy it here: Drake General Store, $48
11. Cork globe
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $154
12. "The Big Lebowski" coaster set
Buy it here: Etsy, $26.04
13. Chocolate bonbons
Buy it here:Nadege, $22-60
14. The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $14.17
15. Eneby Bluetooth speaker
Buy it here: Ikea, $59.99
16. Custom zodiac constellation print
Buy it here:Etsy, $13.81+
17. "I do what I want" mug
Buy it here:Amazon, $17.99
18. Make your own hot sauce kit
Buy it here:Uncommon Goods, $46.84
19. Fossil messenger bag
Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $218
20. Personalized family print
Buy it here: Uncommon Goods, $99.89-199.77
21. Where to Drink Coffee: The Experts' Guide to the Best Coffee in the World
Buy it here: Drake General Store, $35
22. Beeropoly
Buy it here:Uncommon Goods, $46.61