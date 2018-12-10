Christmas Gift Ideas For Him When You Have No Clue What He Wants

Sometimes shopping for someone you're closest to can be the hardest. After all, do you get them something fun and quirky that will elicit a strong reaction upon opening, or do you opt for a more thoughtful, practical gift that they can get good use out of over time?

WATCH: How to be a good gift giver. Story continues below video.

The struggle is real, but the trick is to not overthink it. To give you some inspiration about what to get the man in your life, we've rounded up 22 Christmas gift ideas for him that are guaranteed to impress. We're sure you'll find something sweet for him here.

1. David's Tea discovery kit

David's Tea

Buy it here: David's Tea, $49

2. Roots plaid shirt

Roots

Buy it here: Roots, $88

3. Polaroid instant camera

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $189

4. "Rocky": Heavyweight Collection (40th anniversary edition)

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $19.99

5. Succulent planter set

Amazon

Buy it here: Amazon, $19.93

6. Reebok pump supreme tape

Reebok

Buy it here:Reebok, $139.99

7. 500 Writing Prompts journal

Indigo

Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $15.95

8. Personalized "Game of Thrones" cutting board

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $29.35+

9. Healthy Skin Care Detox Kit

Consonant

Buy it here: Consonant Skincare, $99

10. Greenland throw

Drake General Store

Buy it here: Drake General Store, $48

11. Cork globe

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $154

12. "The Big Lebowski" coaster set

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $26.04

13. Chocolate bonbons

Nadege

Buy it here:Nadege, $22-60

14. The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $14.17

15. Eneby Bluetooth speaker

Ikea

Buy it here: Ikea, $59.99

16. Custom zodiac constellation print

Etsy

Buy it here:Etsy, $13.81+

17. "I do what I want" mug

Amazon

Buy it here:Amazon, $17.99

18. Make your own hot sauce kit

Uncommon Goods

Buy it here:Uncommon Goods, $46.84

19. Fossil messenger bag

Hudson's Bay

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $218

20. Personalized family print

Uncommon Goods

Buy it here: Uncommon Goods, $99.89-199.77

21. Where to Drink Coffee: The Experts' Guide to the Best Coffee in the World

Drake General Store

Buy it here: Drake General Store, $35

22. Beeropoly

Uncommon Goods

Buy it here:Uncommon Goods, $46.61